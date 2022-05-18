The meeting between the RA Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan and the members of the “Resistance” movement has just ended. After the meeting, Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated that they consider the main part of the demands satisfied, but will be consistent.

Let us remind you that the opposition leaders made three demands to Vahe Ghazaryan.

After the meeting, Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that the first demand was to immediately suspend the powers of all the police officers who had committed illegal acts today and yesterday, and that they should all be brought to justice. More than a dozen criminal cases have been filed. Investigations are underway in today’s cases and in a short time, the police will come up with specific cases.

More than 80 confiscated cars will be returned to their owners.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan hopes that the police will understand the call of the opposition to act within the law and serve the state. He repeated that the opposition has no problem with the police, there is one person with whom there is a problem, it is Nikol Pashinyan.

The participants of the march moved to the French Square.

