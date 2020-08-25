What death spiral? Bitcoin mining difficulty rises by 9% since halving

After the May 11 halving, some doubters hypothesized that miners would capitulate or that the whole procedure would get in a death spiral. Fast- forward 3 months and the Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate is at a record high.

An all-time high hash rate and a steady Bitcoin mining market are both favorable indications for the medium to long-lasting pattern of BTC.

An increasing hashrate is a favorable for Bitcoin

According to information from Glassnode, the mining difficulty of Bitcoin increased by 3.6% onAug 24 and is now at a brand-new high. The information reveals that lots of miners are actively mining BTC, much more so than prior to the halving happened.

Bitcoin mining difficulty together with BTC cost. Source: Glassnode

Although the Bitcoin hash rate has actually constantly struck brand-new record highs for many years, this time is somewhat various due to the timing.

Three months earlier, Bitcoin underwent its 3rd block benefit halving in history. Due to the repaired supply of 21 million, the rate at which the staying supply is mined drops by half every 4 years through a halving.

As such, miners make 50% less Bitcoin every 4 years, regardless of investing an increasing quantity of cash on electrical energy and other functional expenses.

Theoretically, an increasing BTC cost need to balance out the lower variety of BTC miners make. But, the cost of BTC would need to double within a brief duration to make mining more engaging.

The quick healing of the hashrate since the halving and the all-time high difficulty recommend miners are expecting a strong medium-term Bitcoin cost pattern.

Another factor behind the rise in hash rate might be the success of miners inChina Sichuan province is presently going through the rainy season and the abundance of hydro-electric power plants in the area enables miners to get more affordable electrical energy, which in turn decreases their general expenses.

Mining Store’s CEO JP Baric said:

“Bitcoin mining revenue with the latest generation hardware ranges anywhere from $70/MWh to north of $200/MWh depending on price, global hashrate, and difficulty. Power is currently generated at a price of $17 an MWh at a Natural Gas Plant. Do the math.”

The confluence of more affordable electrical energy in China and the positive position of miners on the cost of BTC seems catalyzing the hash rate.

Sarcastically indicating that the mining sector is no place near to capitulation, Rafael Schultze-Kraft, the chief technical officer at Glassnode, said:

“Difficulty has increased 9% since the halving. ‘Miner capitulation’.”

The term miner capitulation describes a stage in which most of overleveraged and little miners closed down. Capitulation might trigger the hash rate of Bitcoin to decrease considerably in the near-term however since May there has actually been no visible decrease in Bitcoin’s hash rate.

Does an increasing hashrate correspond to minimized selling pressure?

Willy Woo, an on-chain expert, formerly stated that miners are among the 2 primary sources of external selling pressure on the Bitcoin cost. When miners sell BTC, it tends to use substantial pressure on the cryptocurrency market.

Based on the pattern of the mining difficulty and hash rate, miners are not most likely to offer BTC en masse in the near term.

Unless the cost of BTC drops extremely to the point where miners can no longer sustain operations for a while, the momentum of the mining sector will likely stay strong.