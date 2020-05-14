what date will the season restart and how can I watch matches live?  

How can I watch the video games?

BT Sport has unique Bundesliga rights in the UK. The broadcaster will present 9 Bundesliga matches throughout Saturday May 16, Sunday May 17 and Monday May 18. For the the rest of the Bundesliga season, BT Sport will broadcast each match, with no less than one match per weekend.

How is it secure to play in Germany?

Germany’s gamers had been the first of Europe’s main leagues to return to coaching whereas observing social distancing guidelines. There had been issues when Cologne reported three constructive outcomes final week however crucially they continued coaching. Positive checks are anticipated to be handled as common accidents, adopted by a two-week absence. The German Football League (DFL) introduced on Monday they’d taken 1,724 checks on gamers and employees and 10 had been constructive for coronavirus.

Last week Telegraph Sport revealed the extraordinary lengths groups will undergo to finish their matches. Players will be examined twice per week, three group buses will be used for social distancing, gamers will enter the subject individually and there will be no handshakes.

What is there nonetheless to play for?

Just eight factors separate the high 5 in Germany and though Bayern Munich are favourites to win one other title with a four-point lead, it has been a aggressive season. Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have all rating in extra of 60 league objectives after 25 video games, so their video games often ship leisure.

In the relegation battle, the backside two in the 18-team division go down robotically whereas the group that finishes 16th face third in Bundesliga 2 in a play-off. Paderborn and Werder Bremen occupy the backside two spots whereas Fortuna Dusseldorf and Mainz are additionally in bother.

How does the league desk stand?