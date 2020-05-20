What date will the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be held in 2021, and how will it affect Team GB athletes?

Why have the Olympics been delayed?

As the coronavirus pandemic unfold throughout the world in early 2020 and strain mounted on the International Olympic Committee, a choice was lastly made on March 24, 2020, to postpone the Tokyo Games – the first time since the Second World War they’d been moved or delayed.

Over the course of the previous days and weeks, it had develop into obvious {that a} Tokyo Olympics in their unique July/August 2020 dates was not possible. Not solely was sport grinding to a halt, however social distancing measures had been being employed round the world and extreme restrictions on worldwide motion meant the resolution was successfully taken out of the IOC’s palms.

Quite a lot of totally different dates had been informally proposed for the rearranged 2021 Games, however the new schedule was confirmed per week after the preliminary postponement: Olympics on July 23 to August 8 and Paralympics on August 24 to September 5.

What are the monetary implications?

The monetary concerns of a postponed Olympics are astronomical. Experts have prompt the prices to Japan will be about £5billion, whereas the IOC is thought to have insurance coverage cowl, underwritten by Lloyd’s of London.

From a British perspective, the pandemic and 12-month delay meant two main funding considerations: sports activities at critical threat of collapse because of complete lack of income streams, and the continuation of the high-performance system that funds elite Olympic medal contenders.

Speaking to the Government in early May, Katherine Grainger, chair of UK Sport – which dishes out funding to Olympic and Paralympic sports activities – stated the organisation wanted an additional £53m in a bid to stave off having to make doubtlessly “quite disastrous” choices forward of the rearranged Tokyo Games.

Of most rapid concern to elite athletes is the direct funding in high-performance sport, which totals £345m and works on a four-year cycle – in line with the Olympic/Paralympic cycle. With the Tokyo cycle initially deliberate to final solely till March 2021, UK Sport have made an “exceptional” funding request to increase the cycle by one additional yr, to be mitigated by a decreased three-year cycle to the Paris Games in 2024.

“Unless we know that [gap] is going to be filled, the risks increase for everyone,” stated Grainger. “Sports have already taken as many decisions as they can to minimise loss. If we can give them reassurance that the long-term funding is in place, they will not make decisions that really could be quite disastrous. We want to give some long-term planning certainty.”