Rafael Vardanyan, the head of the Special Cases Investigation Department of the General Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, met with the parents of the killed soldiers, who are protesting in front of the Military Investigation General Department of the Penitentiary.

He said that the father of Mkhitar Galeyan, a participant in the 44-day war, had been arrested because he had not fulfilled the high-ranking officer’s legal demand.

Vardanyan mentioned that Galeyan will have lawyers who can appeal the arrest decision, and if it is decided to choose detention as a precautionary measure, then they will present counter-arguments in court. His parents were outraged by his words.

“What court, what is this talking about? Why aren’t you arresting Nikol? He killed 5,000 children,” the parents announced.

The situation became tense, Rafael Vardanyan had to leave the area.

“Do not speak in threatening language,” Vardanyan urged, the parents were even more indignant. “Rafo, as soon as I threaten, tell them to let Garik go.”