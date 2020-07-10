What Could The First Year Of A Biden Administration Look Like?

If by the great misjudgment of the American people in November Joe Biden is elected the next president of the United States, what will his administration bring to the nation in 2021 when that he takes office in January?

In many areas there can not only be a 180-degree turnaround from Trump policies, but some actions that Biden will implement for the hard left, to compensate them for their general election support, will be unprecedented in American history. Here is the likely scenario.

Culture— Expect cancel culture to be officially supported by the government.

1/ My appearance on @TuckerCarlson Tonight: The canceling campaign born on campuses and sweeping through elite institutions could soon be official U.S. government policy under a Joe Biden administration pic.twitter.com/n2QzcHO6bD — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 9, 2020

Monuments, statues, and memorials to American history and heroes will undoubtedly be torn down. Most will undoubtedly be destroyed. Some will be replaced by socialist themes and icons.

Defense and national security— There is a radical American pullback from across the globe. “Defund the police” will become “defund the military.” Armed forces budgets will undoubtedly be slashed over 50 %. National Guard and Reserve budgets will undoubtedly be almost eradicated so there may be no effective armed reaction to Antifa or Black Lives Matter paramilitary actions.

Far-left social engineering will undoubtedly be practiced in virtually any force that’s left. The military will undoubtedly be used as a way of indoctrination into PC socialism, never as a means of national defense. Foreign policy will cozy up to China, Venezuela, and Cuba. American allies like Israel and India must fend for themselves. Foreign military and naval bases will be abandoned. Taliban along with other foreign terrorist groups will again have the means and possibility to attack American soil.

Education— Education policies will undoubtedly be ripped from local get a grip on and federalized across the nation. Federal curriculum mandates will force schools to teach anti-faith, anti-family, anti-police, and seriously Anti-American subject material.

Border security— The borders, at the least in the South, will undoubtedly be flung available. The Trump border wall will undoubtedly be torn down. The Border Patrol will be defunded. Federal mandates by executive orders will force states to give special treatment and benefits to new immigrants.

Border states such as Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and California will be overrun by Mexican and Central American immigrants. They will be instantly registered to vote, the target being to flip Texas and Arizona to the Democrats. The goal will undoubtedly be achieved by the 2022 midterm elections and Republicans will undoubtedly be trounced at the polls, losing the Senate and losing at the least 30 in the House.

Healthcare— Obamacare plus will become regulations of the land. Socialized medicine will replace private practice generally in most places, though very expensive private healthcare it’s still available for the wealthy and government leaders. COVID will undoubtedly be declared cured and future viruses could be utilized, again, for political purposes.

Environment— With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likely responsible at EPA, radical green policies will prevail. Costs will rise throughout the economy, as draconian green restrictions and edicts are adopted.

Economy— Elizabeth Warren will be responsible. Need we say more?

This piece was written by David Kamioner on July 10, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

