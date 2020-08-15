What college football cancelations mean for TV networks

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in endless access to our journalism, subscribe today

College football fans throughout the nation– particularly those in the Midwest and on the West Coast– are still reeling from today’s statement that the Big Ten and the Pac-12 are delaying their fall football seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As 2 of the significant “Power 5” college athletic conferences, the relocations mean that fans of universities consisting of Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and Oregon will need to wait up until spring at earliest prior to seeing their preferred groups back on the field.

While the 3 other Power 5 conferences– the SEC, ACC, and Big 12– presently prepare to continue with their fall seasons, the lack of a few of the sport’s most significant organizations will have significant financial repercussions for the multibillion-dollar market that surrounds college football.

But one group of stakeholders that must handle simply great, in spite of having significantly less video games to reveal, are the broadcastnetworks While the similarity Disney, Fox, and ViacomCBS have actually invested billions of dollars for the rights to air the country’s premier college football contests, experts at Bank of America stated today that a slimmer slate of video games must be …

