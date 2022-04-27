Photos were posted on social media showing the police brutally using force against Haykazun Alvrtsyan, an Armenologist and head of the Center for the Study of Armenian-Armenian Issues, at the Komitas-Gulbenkian crossroads as he tried to show his support for young people protesting peacefully.

“Students came to our center, our office, where I spend all day with students and young people. The poor children tried to block the street, the police came and surrounded the building. I went downstairs to see what was happening, I saw that they were dragging me to get in a car and take me away, I tried to resist and intervene, but some people were taken away anyway, ”Haykazun Alvrtsyan told Aravot.am.

“They (The police – G.H.“One person is attacked by ten people. I was also dragged, but what can you explain to them? I could not stop them from taking the children away,” said the Armenologist.

As for today’s youth, the head of the Center for the Study of Armenian-Armenian Issues said the following about them. “We have unseen young people who are strong, ideological and dedicated. Some people were arrested and taken away during the demonstration…

This is how our young people give me hope. “The most important thing is that they never do things a priori, because they have an ideological upbringing, which guides them, motivates them, gives meaning to their struggle.”

