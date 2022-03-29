“What can Armenia do to prevent a new war?” The war that will be provoked now will be bigger than the 44-day war in 2020. To understand this, we must answer the question whether we can have consolidation inside the country, “said the President of the” Integration and Development “NGO, Eurasian Expert Club, during a round table discussion held today by the International Humanitarian Development NGO. Coordinator Aram Safaryan.



Touching upon the past 30 years, Aram Safaryan noted that today the situation has changed and Russia’s actions in Ukraine are considered mainly as a conflict between Russia and the West. Aram Safaryan believes that a situation has developed in practice since 1994, when Western officials have voiced that a clash between the two superpowers is possible and the search for peace is difficult.

According to him, what is happening in the world, which has had the most material manifestation in Russia-Ukraine relations, is an “anti-Nazi, anti-militarist process” aimed at eliminating fascism. The speaker is convinced that a real assessment should be given to this phenomenon and in such a way as to allow it to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Touching upon the possible developments in the South Caucasus, Aram Safaryan noted that the deterioration of the situation here directly means that the struggle against Russia has intensified on almost all fronts, which is also understood by the “Armenian pro-Russian forces.” According to the speaker, they also understand that the escalation of tension indicates that the “task of creating a reserve front against Russia in Artsakh” is being implemented in the Russia-West process.

In the context of the current geopolitical developments, referring to the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation process, Aram Safaryan said. “They are interested in this conflict as much as it can weaken Russia. And I worry because Russia is the only constructive force that can influence Armenia and Azerbaijan that can prevent a new war. And if there is no Russia, who will prevent that war, if there is no Russia, will there be a guarantor of Armenia’s interests, if only we are on one side and Turkey and Azerbaijan on the other? This question must be answered by the actors in the political field, who will determine the foreign policy course, which should lead to the reduction of corruption and increase the role of Armenia in the region. “

According to Aram Safaryan, referring to the recent events in Kazakhstan in the context of regional developments, the hand of the West is obvious there as well. He does not rule out similar developments in any post-Soviet country.

What should Armenia do in this situation? Is internal political reconciliation and solidarity possible? Aram Safaryan notes that a situation has been formed in the domestic political life of Armenia, which weakens the country’s resistance in the foreign field. “We must send our appeal to the politicians in the political field, calling for maximum restraint towards the political opponents and opponents, realizing that the opposite can lead to the final destruction. In addition, Armenia must reaffirm and clarify its allied relations with Russia and prevent attempts to oust Russia from the region as much as possible. We must show flexible diplomacy to prevent the actions of our opponents. “

Details later in the video

Nelli GRIGORYAN