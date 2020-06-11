What black America means to Europe | World news

In September 1963, in Llansteffan, Wales, a stained-glass artist named John Petts was listening to the radio when he heard the news that 4 black ladies had been murdered in a bombing whereas at Sunday college on the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

The news moved Petts, who was white and British, deeply. “Naturally, as a father, I was horrified by the death of the children,” said Petts, in a recording archived by London’s Imperial War Museum. “As a craftsman in a meticulous craft, I was horrified by the smashing of all those [stained-glass] windows. And I thought to myself, my word, what can we do about this?”

Petts determined to make use of his abilities as an artist in an act of solidarity. “An idea doesn’t exist unless you do something about it,” he stated. “Thought has no real living meaning unless it’s followed by action of some kind.”

With the assistance of the editor of Wales’s main newspaper, the Western Mail, he launched an attraction for funds to substitute the Alabama church’s stained-glass window. “I’m going to ask no one to give more than half a crown,” he advised Petts. “We don’t want some rich man as a gesture paying for the whole window. We want it to be given by the people of Wales.”

Two years later, the church put in Petts' window, flecked with shades of blue, that includes a black Christ, his head bowed and arms splayed above him as if on a crucifix, suspended over the phrases "You did it to me" (taken from Matthew 25:40: "Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me").









The window donated to the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama by the folks of Wales. Photograph: National Geographic Image Collection/Alamy Stock Photo



Europe’s identification with black America, notably throughout instances of disaster, resistance and trauma, has an extended and sophisticated historical past. It is fuelled in no small half by traditions of internationalism and anti-racism on the European left, the place the likes of Paul Robeson, Richard Wright and Audre Lorde would discover an ideological – and, at instances, literal – dwelling.

“From a very early age, my family had supported Martin Luther King and civil rights,” the Northern Irish Catholic writer and screenwriter Ronan Bennett, who was wrongfully imprisoned by the British within the notorious Long Kesh jail in Northern Ireland within the early 70s, advised me. “We had this instinctive sympathy with black Americans. A lot of the iconography, and even the anthems, like We Shall Overcome, were taken from black America. By about 71 or 72, I was more interested in Bobby Seale and Eldridge Cleaver [of the Black Panthers] than Martin Luther King.”

But this custom of political identification with black America additionally leaves vital house for the European continent’s inferiority complicated, because it seeks to shroud its relative army and financial weak spot in relation to America with an ethical confidence that conveniently ignores each its colonial previous and its personal racist current.

A public inquiry into the racist homicide of British teenager Stephen Lawrence was going down in 1998 when news reached Britain of the plight of James Byrd, a 49-year-old African American man, who was picked up by three males in Jasper, Texas. They assaulted him, urinated on him, chained him to their pickup truck by his ankles and dragged him greater than a mile till his head got here off. During an editorial assembly on the Guardian, the place I used to be then working, one in every of my colleagues remarked of Byrd’s killing: “Well, at least we don’t do that here.”

In the years since then, the variety of Europeans of color – notably within the cities of Britain, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Portugal and Italy – has grown significantly. They are both the descendants of former colonies (“We are here because you were there”) or the more moderen immigrants who could also be asylum seekers, refugees or financial migrants. These communities, too, search to pollinate their very own, native struggles for racial justice with the extra seen interventions going down within the US.

“The American Negro has no conception of the hundreds of millions of other non-whites’ concern for him,” Malcolm X observed in his autobiography. “He has no conception of their feeling of brotherhood for and with him.”

Over the previous week, big crowds have gathered throughout Europe to categorical their solidarity with the rebellions towards police brutality sparked by the homicide of George Floyd. (Women's plight is much less seemingly to make it throughout the Atlantic. The title of Breonna Taylor, distinguished within the US protests, is much less in proof right here.) The air in central Paris was heavy with smoke and teargas as hundreds of protesters took a knee and raised a fist. In Ghent, a statue of Leopold II, the Belgian king who pillaged and looted the Congo, was coated in a hood with the caption "I Can't Breathe" and splashed with pink paint. In Copenhagen, they chanted "no justice, no peace". There had been scuffles in Stockholm; Labour-controlled councils in municipalities throughout Britain had been lit purple in solidarity; US embassies and consulates from Milan (the place there was a flashmob) to Krakow (the place they lit candles) had been a spotlight of protest, whereas tens of hundreds of marchers, from London's Trafalgar Square to The Hague, from Dublin to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, violated social-distancing orders to make their voices heard.













A protest in Paris final week. Photograph: Mohammed Badra/EPA



While not new, these transnational protests have turn out to be extra frequent now due to social media. Images and movies of police brutality and the mass demonstrations in response, distributed by diasporas and past, can energise and galvanise giant numbers rapidly. The tempo at which these connections could be made and amplified has been boosted, simply because the extent of their attraction has broadened. Trayvon Martin was a family title in Europe in a means that Emmett Till by no means has been.

Some of that is merely a mirrored image of American energy. Political developments within the US have a major affect on the remainder of the world – economically, environmentally and militarily. Culturally, the US has a heft not like some other nation’s, and that affect extends to African Americans. Well into my 30s, I used to be way more educated in regards to the literature and historical past of black America than I used to be about that of black Britain, the place I used to be born and raised, or certainly of the Caribbean, the place my dad and mom are from. Black America has a hegemonic authority within the black diaspora as a result of, marginalised although it has been throughout the US, it has a attain that no different black minority can match.

And so, throughout Europe, we all know the names of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and George Floyd. Whereas Jerry Masslo, who escaped apartheid South Africa solely to be murdered by racists close to Naples in 1989, prompting the primary main regulation in Italy legalising the standing of immigrants, is barely identified exterior that nation. Likewise, the story of Benjamin Hermansen, the 15-year-old Norwegian-Ghanaian boy who was murdered by neo-Nazis in Oslo in 2001, setting off big demonstrations and a nationwide anti-racism prize, isn’t advised past Norway. (Although, by a quirk of acquaintance, Michael Jackson devoted his 2001 album Invincible to Benjamin, however I doubt even his most devoted followers would get the reference.)

The curiosity shouldn’t be mutual. While the comparability between Stephen Lawrence and James Byrd in that Guardian convention was awkward, at the least it was doable; it’s unlikely that anybody in most American newsrooms would have heard of Lawrence. This shouldn’t be the product of callous indifference, however the energy of empire. The nearer you might be to the centre, the much less you want know in regards to the periphery, and vice versa.

From the vantage level of a continent that each resents and covets American energy, and is in no place to do something about it, African Americans characterize to many Europeans a redemptive power: the residing proof that the US shouldn’t be all it claims to be, and that it could possibly be a lot better than it’s. That theme offers the lie to the lazy, conservative slur that the European left is essentially anti-American. The similar liberals who reviled George W Bush went on to love Barack Obama; the identical leftists who excoriated Richard Nixon embraced Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Even because the French decried the “Coca-Colonisation” of cultural imperialism that started with the Marshall Plan, they welcomed James Baldwin and Richard Wright. In different phrases, the rejection of US international coverage and energy – at instances reflexive and crude, however hardly ever utterly unjustified – by no means entailed a wholescale repudiation of American tradition or potential.

And in instances when the US valued its gentle energy, it cared about the way it was perceived elsewhere. “[The] issue of race relations deeply affects the conduct of our foreign policy relations,” stated secretary of state Dean Rusk in 1963. “I am speaking of the problem of discrimination … Our voice is muted, our friends are embarrassed our enemies are gleeful … We are running this race with one of our legs in a cast.”

Now shouldn't be a kind of instances. George Floyd's killing comes at a second when the US's standing in Europe has by no means been decrease. With his bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, ignorance, vainness, venality, bullishness and bluster, Donald Trump epitomises every thing most Europeans detest in regards to the worst points of American energy. The day after Trump's inauguration, there have been girls's marches in 84 nations; and as we speak, his arrival in most European capitals provokes big protests. By his behaviour at worldwide conferences, and his resolve to pull out of the World Health Organization in the course of a pandemic, he has made his contempt for the remainder of the world clear. And, for probably the most half, it's warmly reciprocated.













A protester with an anti-Trump placard exterior the US Embassy in London final week. Photograph: Emerson Utracik/REX/Shutterstock



Although police killings are a relentless, ugly characteristic of American life, to many Europeans this specific homicide stands as affirmation of the injustices of this broader political interval. It illustrates a resurgence of white, nativist violence blessed with the facility of the state and emboldened from the very best workplace. It exemplifies a democracy in disaster, with safety forces operating amok and terrorising their very own residents. The killing of George Floyd stands not simply as a homicide, however as a metaphor.

Those pathologies didn’t come from nowhere. “No African came in freedom to the shores of the New World,” wrote the 19th-century French mental Alexis de Tocqueville. “The Negro transmits to his descendants at birth the external mark of his ignominy. The law can abolish servitude, but only God can obliterate its traces.” That “mark” serves as a ticket to a world that seeks to perceive black America as from, however not solely of, the US – concurrently central to a model of its tradition and absolved from penalties of its energy.

This notion of black America was typically patronising or infantilising. “If I were an elderly Negro,” wrote the fledgling Soviet Union’s most celebrated poet, Vladimir Mayakovsky, in his 1927 poem To Our Youth, “I would learn Russian, / without being despondent or lazy, just because Lenin spoke it.” (As for Lenin, his favorite e-book as a toddler was Uncle Tom’s Cabin.) Europe’s exoticisation of Josephine Baker within the Revue nègre was no one-off, even when Baker herself was distinctive. In the late 60s, the West German media described the activist Angela Davis as “the militant Madonna with the Afro-look” and “the black woman with the ‘bush hairdo’.” In East Germany, they referred to her as: “The beautiful, dark-skinned woman [who] captured the attention of the Berliners with her wide, curly hairstyle in the Afrika-Look.”

But, for all that it was flawed, the admiration within the connection was nonetheless real. There has all the time been a robust internationalist present of anti-racism, alongside anti-fascism, within the European left custom, which supplied fertile floor for the struggles of African Americans. Back within the 1860s, Lancashire mill staff, regardless of being impoverished themselves by the blockade on Confederacy that triggered the availability of cotton to dry up, resisted calls to finish the boycott of Southern items, although it value them their livelihoods. In the early 1970s, the Free Angela Davis marketing campaign told the New York Times that it had obtained 100,000 letters of help from East Germany alone – too many even to open.

If Europe has a confirmed expertise for anti-racist solidarity with black America, one which has as soon as once more come to the fore with the uprisings within the US, it additionally has a historical past of exporting racism all over the world. De Tocqueville was proper to level out that “No African came in freedom to the shores of the New World,” however he uncared for to clarify that it was primarily the “Old World” that introduced these Africans there. Europe has each bit as vile a historical past of racism because the Americas – certainly, the histories are entwined. The most pertinent distinction between Europe and the US on this regard is solely that Europe practised its most egregious types of anti-black racism – slavery, colonialism, segregation – exterior its borders. America internalised these issues.

In the time that elapsed between Petts listening to in regards to the Birmingham bombing and the stained-glass window being put in in Alabama, six African nations liberated themselves from British rule (and there could be extra to come), whereas Portugal held on to its international possessions for an additional 9 years. If Petts had been seeking a heart-rending story hundreds of miles from dwelling within the earlier years, he may have regarded to Kenya, the place his personal authorities was torturing and murdering hundreds in response to a revolt for freedom.

One of the central distinctions between the racial histories of Europe and the US is that, till comparatively just lately, the European repression and resistance happened primarily overseas. Our civil rights motion was in Jamaica, Ghana, India and so forth. In the post-colonial period, this offshoring of duty has left vital room for denial, distortion, ignorance and sophistry when it comes to understanding that historical past.

“It is quite true that the English are hypocritical about their Empire,” wrote George Orwell in England Your England. “In the working class this hypocrisy takes the form of not knowing that the Empire exists.” In 1951, a decade after that essay was revealed, the UK authorities’s social survey revealed that just about three-fifths of respondents couldn’t title a single British colony.













Suspected Mau Mau fighters imprisoned throughout the rebellion towards British colonial rule in Kenya, 1952. Photograph: -/AFP/Getty Images



Such selective amnesia about their very own imperial legacy leads ineluctably to a false sense of superiority round racism amongst many white Europeans towards the US. Worse is the poisonous nostalgia that to this present day taints their misunderstanding of that historical past. One in two Dutch folks, one in three of Britons, one in 4 of the French and Belgians, and one in 5 Italians consider that their nation’s former empire is one thing to be pleased with, according to a YouGov ballot from March of this 12 months. Conversely, just one in 20 Dutch, one in seven French, one in 5 Britons, and one in 4 Belgians and Italians regard their former empires as one thing to be ashamed of. These are all nations that noticed giant demonstrations in solidarity with the George Floyd protests within the US.

Their indignation all too typically bears inadequate self-awareness to see what a lot of the remainder of the world has seen. They marvel, in all sincerity, how the US may have arrived at such a brutal place – with no recognition or remorse that they’ve travelled the same path themselves. The stage of understanding about race and racism amongst white Europeans, even those that would think about themselves sympathetic, cultured and knowledgeable, is woefully low.

The late Maya Angelou recognised this gulf between what her personal relationship to France was in contrast with France’s relationship to others who regarded like her. That realisation was what made her resolve, whereas on tour with Porgy and Bess in 1954, not to comply with the acquainted path of black artists and musicians who had settled there.

“Paris was not the place for me or my son,” she concluded in Singin’ and Swingin’ and Gettin’ Merry Like Christmas, the third quantity of her autobiography. “The French could entertain the idea of me because they were not immersed in guilt about a mutual history – just as white Americans found it easier to accept Africans, Cubans or South American blacks than the blacks who had lived with them foot to neck for 200 years. I saw no benefit in exchanging one kind of prejudice for another.”

And that brings us to the opposite downside with Europe’s credibility on this rating: particularly, the prevalence of racism in Europe as we speak. Fascism is as soon as once more a mainstream ideology on the continent, with overtly racist events a central characteristic of the panorama, framing coverage and debate even when they aren’t in energy. There aren’t any viral movies of refugees of their final determined moments, struggling for breath earlier than plunging into the Mediterranean (probably headed to a rustic, Italy, that levies fines on anybody who does rescue them). Only when, in 2015, a three-year-old Syrian boy, Alan Kurdi, was washed up useless on a Turkish seaside, did we see in Europe an impact like that to the American movies of police shootings: painful proof of the inhumanity during which our political cultures are equally complicit.

Levels of incarceration, unemployment, deprivation and poverty are all larger for black Europeans. Perhaps solely as a result of the continent shouldn’t be blighted by the gun tradition of the US, racism right here is much less deadly. But it’s simply as prevalent in different methods. Racial disparities in Covid-19 mortality in Britain, for instance, are comparable to these within the US. Between 2005 and 2015, there have been race-related riots or rebellions in Britain, Italy, Belgium, France and Bulgaria. The precariousness of black life in late capitalism shouldn’t be distinctive to the US, even whether it is most frequently and manifestly laid naked there. To that extent, Black Lives Matter exists as a floating signifier that may discover a dwelling in most European cities, and past.

So, given all of that, with what authority do Europeans get to problem the US over racism? This is a query that black European activists continuously search to triangulate, utilizing the eye targeted on the scenario within the US to power a reckoning with the racism in their very own nations. There is not any cause, in fact, why the existence of racism in a single place ought to deny one the best to speak about racism in one other place. (If that had been the case, the anti-apartheid motion would by no means have gotten off the bottom within the west.) But it does imply having to be aware about how one does it. I’ve seen many situations of black activists right here making an attempt to flip Europe’s wider cultural obsession with the US’s larger canvas to their benefit and educate their very own political institutions in regards to the racism on their doorstep. Answering the laments for George Floyd within the US this week, Parisians chanted the title of Adama Traoré, a citizen of Malian descent who died in police custody in 2016.

But it may be a thankless job. In my expertise, drawing connections, continuities and contrasts between the racisms on both facet of the Atlantic invitations one thing between rebuke and confusion from many white European liberals. Few will deny the existence of racism in their very own nations, however they insist on making an attempt to power an admission that it “is better ‘here than there’” – as if we needs to be pleased with the racism now we have.

When I left the US in 2015, after 12 years as a correspondent residing in Chicago and New York, I used to be continuously requested whether or not I used to be leaving due to the racism. “Racism operates differently in Britain and America,” I’d reply. “If I was trying to escape racism, why would I go back to Hackney?” But racism is worse in America than right here, they’d insist.

“Racism’s bad everywhere,” has all the time been my retort. “There really is no ‘better’ kind.”

This article initially appeared in the New York Review of Books. Gary Younge is professor of sociology at Manchester University.

