“At the moment, our faction is discussing in which directions and how the events will take place. “According to that, we will decide who will solve where, where and what problem,” said Tigran Abrahamyan, a member of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, during a rally in Freedom Square today.

In his turn, the deputy of “Hayastan” faction, NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan informed the journalists ․ “The struggle will be decentralized and networked. All real forces will take part. This is never too late. We have a plan from the beginning to the end, we will make an announcement in the near future and will start working. ”

Ishkhan Saghatelyan added ․ “For the sake of Armenia and Artsakh, the Armenian must go out to fight, and I assure you that this government does not have a long life. People did not gather here to bring anyone to power or around anyone. They came for the sake of Artsakh and Armenia. Whatever Arthur Vanetsyan does, he does right, we are with him. We all have one goal, one agenda. The struggle will have a victorious end. “

It should be reminded that the NA “I have honor” bloc and a number of other politicians are holding a sit-in strike in Freedom Square from today ․ For a moment the police dragged the citizens.

