What Are Zoom Breakout Rooms? A Definition For Teachers

What Are Breakout Rooms For Zoom?

by TeachThought Staff

On the Zoom video streaming platform, Breakout Rooms are a way to break a larger meeting into smaller meetings (as few as two and as many as 50).

For teachers, this means you can break your class down into smaller groups for most of the same reasons you’d do so in a classroom: discussions, ability grouping, station teaching, lit circles, re-teaching and RTI, differentiation, etc.

As the Zoom meeting host, teachers can split student participants into these separate sessions manually or it can be done automatically. Students (or other users) can be switched by the meeting host (i.e., the teacher) at any time.

Teachers can open and close breakout rooms and send messages to all participants, whether question stems, discussion prompts, or a time warning that they will need to rejoin the larger Zoom meeting at a specific time.

Breakout rooms can also be set yo automatically be set to close after a specific amount of time/number of minutes.

Rooms can also be named by for function–in literature circles, for example, teachers could group students by function (note-taker, speaker, researcher, etc.) and name the room accordingly.

See also 25 Remote Teaching Tips To Engage Students In Distance Learning

What Are Breakout Rooms For Zoom? A Video…