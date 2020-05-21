What are the remaining matches to be played in the 2019/20 season?

The Premier League has been on maintain since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with every membership but to play 9 or 10 matches.

In possession of a 25-point lead at the high of the desk, Liverpool look nailed on to be topped champions, however there may be loads to play for with European qualification spots up for grabs and a bunch of groups battling to keep away from relegation.

Project Restart has been in the works for a while as the Premier League makes an attempt to work out how to conclude the season by taking part in all scheduled matches moderately than calling it to a untimely halt.

How that works stays to be seen, however the hope is that the league will resume in June and be completed in August.

With loads of particulars nonetheless to be labored out, right here are the remaining fixtures to be played in the 2019/20 season:

Gameweek 28

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Gameweek 30

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Norwich City vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Watford vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gameweek 31

Burnley vs Watford

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Everton

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth

Gameweek 32