What are the remaining matches to be played in the 2019/20 season?

The Premier League has been on maintain since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with every membership but to play 9 or 10 matches.
In possession of a 25-point lead at the high of the desk, Liverpool look nailed on to be topped champions, however there may be loads to play for with European qualification spots up for grabs and a bunch of groups battling to keep away from relegation.
Project Restart has been in the works for a while as the Premier League makes an attempt to work out how to conclude the season by taking part in all scheduled matches moderately than calling it to a untimely halt.
How that works stays to be seen, however the hope is that the league will resume in June and be completed in August.
With loads of particulars nonetheless to be labored out, right here are the remaining fixtures to be played in the 2019/20 season:
Gameweek 28
- Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
- Manchester City vs Arsenal
Gameweek 30
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea
- Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
- Everton vs Liverpool
- Manchester City vs Burnley
- Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
- Norwich City vs Southampton
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
- Watford vs Leicester City
- West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Gameweek 31
- Burnley vs Watford
- Chelsea vs Manchester City
- Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
- Manchester United vs Sheffield United
- Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
- Norwich City vs Everton
- Southampton vs Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth
Gameweek 32
- Arsenal vs Norwich City
- Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United
- Crystal Palace vs Burnley
- Everton vs Leicester City
- Manchester City vs Liverpool
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Watford vs Southampton
- West Ham United vs Chelsea