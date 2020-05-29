What are the Government’s five tests, and what happens now they’ve been met?

All five of the Government’s assessments have now been met, which means the UK will transfer to the subsequent stage of lifting lockdown, Boris Johnson has mentioned.

Announcing the adjustments, which is able to come into power from Monday, June 1, Mr Johnson mentioned: “All five assessments are being met. That’s not my achievement, or the Government’s achievement, it’s your achievement.

“It’s only possible thanks to your resolve and dedication to our national purpose, to overcome this virus.”

The five assessments set out by the Government wanted to be met earlier than the UK may transfer on to the second section of enjoyable lockdown, these included suppressing the illness and maintaining the copy price, the R price, down.

The assessments and how they’ve every been met, are set out under:

Making certain NHS can cope

The Prime Minister has introduced the nation is now assembly the first check of defending the NHS’s skill to manage throughout the pandemic.

Mr Johnson mentioned: “We must be confident that we are able to provide sufficient critical care and specialist treatment right across the UK.”

He added due to the “heroic efforts” of the NHS employees and British individuals, the knowledge is displaying that this check has now been achieved.

On May 26, 475 individuals have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, down from a peak of three,121 on April 2.

“This significant progress means we are meeting the first test,” he mentioned throughout the every day Downing Street briefing on Thursday.