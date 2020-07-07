What are MOO looking at? Massive bull rides down a French highway in the back of a convertible car 

One bull in southern France was treated to a VIP experience since it was transported in the back of a convertible.

The surreal sight confronted motorists driving along the D979 near near Cailar in the Camargue, on July 5.

Footage recorded at around around 4.30pm by a passenger in a passing car captured the large black bull looking at the back seats of a silver Peugeot.

Anthony Mathieu are left stunned as that he and some friends, heading for the beach, drive past an 880lb bull standing on the back seats of a convertible Peugeot

A white rope is looped around the bull’s neck and seems to be fastened to something inside the moving car.

As the filming car drives past, the bull turns its head to watch it overlook.

The video was uploaded to Facebook by Anthony Mathieu who joked: ‘You can not say you’ve never seen it.’

Anthony later said: ‘We were likely to the beach with a group of friends once we drove past this bull in a convertible car.

‘We decided to drive around the roundabout further down to have a closer look at this scene. We see a lot of unusual things in Camargue but this was a first.’

As Anthony’s car passes by the bull turns its head to watch the traffic, seemingly perhaps not phased by its transportation

The bull has a large white rope hooked over its head which looks to be secured somewhere inside the car

Chérie FM Grand Sud reports that the 880lb bull had escaped from its owner’s property and was being transported back.

The clip was uploaded yesterday and it has already been viewed more than 135,000 times.

The Camargue region is the largest wetland in France and its capital city Arles is a Unesco world heritage sight.

The region established fact for cattle raising and bullfighting.