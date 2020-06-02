What apartments did Azerbaijani FM Mammadyarov’s son purchase in New York? – Panorama

In late May 2020, the Azerbaijani media reported that Emin Mammadyarov, the eldest son of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, bought two apartments in New York in 2015. The Armenian Center for American Studies has revealed some necessary particulars in regards to the offers.

Accordingly, Mammadyarov’s apartments are situated on the luxurious Manhattan buildings named after Trump and served by his firm on the deal with: 250 Riverside Boulevard, Manhattan, NY.

As a presidential candidate, Trump nonetheless had enterprise tasks in Azerbaijan and the nation’s authorities had been attempting to ascertain shut ties with him and his household.

The heart recollects that Trump Tower was being constructed in Baku, and Ivanka Trump got here to supervise its building. It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijani overseas minister did not achieve a lot from the deal, as Trump shut down his enterprise in Azerbaijan instantly after assuming the presidency.

“Later in 2019, 74% of Trump Place residents voted to have Trump’s title faraway from the constructing (it’s fascinating how Mammadyarov voted). Although the service remains to be run by Trump’s group, the choice may have price the constructing’s residents as much as $1 million, which have to be paid to Trump (Mammadyarov may also pay).

“Thus, Mammadyarov’s son has bought two residence items (PH2K and PH3K) in the penthouse, that are situated aspect by aspect. One residence price $2.05 million, whereas the opposite –$2.2 million.

“The transaction was made either in cash or by transfer, as no mortgage was issued in Emin’s name. Another interesting fact is that Mammadyarov’s son is registered at the apartment located at 250 East Houston Street #6D, Manhattan, NY, which probably belongs to him, too. The apartment costs $989,894,” the middle mentioned.

The Armenian Center for American Studies additionally shared the photograph of the doc containing the main points of the transaction, the photograph of the constructing taken in 2018, in addition to the pictures of the bought residence.