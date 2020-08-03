‘What an honour for our Gabon’ – Aubameyang’s father sends message to Arsenal star after FA Cup glory

The Gabon captain played a starring function with his objectives as the Gunners protected a record 14 th FA Cup title on Saturday

Pierre-Francois Aubameyang has actually admired his boy, Pierre-Emerick for satisfying his pledge of assisting Arsenal to FA Cup glory versus Chelsea.

Aubameyang scored 2 objectives as Mikel Arteta’s males combated from behind to beat their London competitors Chelsea 2- 1 in Sunday’s last at Wembley Stadium.

After he was lowered in the 18- backyard box by Cesar Azpilicueta, the 31- year- old transformed from the charge area midway through the very first- half to counteract Christian Pulisic’s opener.

Some minutes after the hour- mark, Aubameyang fired the Gunners ahead with a deft chip over goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The objectives were the Gabonese’s 3rd brace in his last 4 trips for Arteta’s side, and he ended the 2019-20 project as Arsenal leading scorer with 29 objectives throughout all competitors.

Saturday’s victory protected Aubameyang’s very first title in England considering that his long-term finalizing from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Pleased by his boy’s heroics at Wembley, Aubameyang’s father who played 80 worldwide video games for Gabon throughout his profession stated the African nation and his household take pride in him.

“You are amazing, you promised it to me and you did it,” he composed on Instagram.

“All the credit goes …