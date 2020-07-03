What America needs to do if we are to beat this pandemic (opinion)

Almost 20 years back, President George W. Bush’s emergency arrange for HIV/AIDS did more than such a thing to fight the disease and save many millions of lives. During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, the united states led the response in West Africa, sending emergency medics, troops and supplies. During the 2008 overall economy, the US took on an essential role of global coordinator.

The Covid-19 pandemic is unlike anything the entire world has faced before, but we may take lessons from the past. America’s track record of coordinating international responses to world wide problems shows us what realy works. We need America to step up once more. That means money and leadership.

In 35 years focusing on humanitarian crises, I have seen the US use its size, strength, influence and empathy to produce a vision, rally others behind it, coordinate action and acquire the best from global companies. It’s a master class in combining power and leadership to move the full international community and solve global dilemmas.

When America has led, it’s been good for everybody. The American people, NGOs and leaders have a proud history of compassion and generosity. America now has a unique opportunity to live up to the most effective of its history.

This pandemic has hurt millions in the US and across Europe, and it’s about to tear through the world’s most fragile countries. The results are set to be catastrophic, and they’re going to ultimately touch all nations — rich and poor. We need the full firepower of the world’s indispensable nation focused squarely on Covid-19. It is difficult to overstate the threat presented by Covid-19 and the overall economy it has triggered. The costs of inaction are huge. Left unchecked in poorer countries, the virus will spread, mutate and reunite to countries that had previously suppressed it. That’s why full and equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics is so crucial. The pandemic’s disruption to normal life is taking its toll on the health of a complete generation. UNICEF warns at the very least 80 million children younger than 1 are vulnerable to diseases such as for example diphtheria, measles and polio because routine vaccination efforts have been interrupted. And if we do nothing about contracting economies and falling incomes in fragile countries, we should be prepared for a growth in famine, social unrest and conflict — the right breeding ground for terrorism and instability. We can stop these dilemmas from finding yourself at the doors of other nations, including the US. We estimate the humanitarian costs of protecting the poorest 10% of the global citizenry from the pandemic and associated world wide recession are $90 billion — just 1% of the stimulus package wealthy countries have put in place to save the global economy. Two-thirds could possibly be covered by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, whose financial firepower was reinforced after the 2008 financial crisis. Now is the time to put it to use, with special deals for the most susceptible. The remainder needs to be met through increased humanitarian aid for those who will not survive without it. We must all play our part. African leaders have already taken steps to coordinate their response to help prevent Covid-19 from spreading. They need to know the rest of the world wide community is coming together in the same way. But right now there are three specific things we need the united states to do if we want to defeat this virus: build on its current support and provide a considerable financing package; use its influence in international finance institutions to change lending terms for poorer countries; and convene the entire world behind an ambitious response to the impacts of the pandemic in the developing world. We face a massive problem. But this is a problem that money and leadership can fix. It is now painfully clear that whilst the virus may be deadly, it really is our response to it that has the maximum potential to hurt us — both on a person country level and on a global level. As an optimist I am encouraged by the truth that our most useful examples of world wide cooperation emerged from our moments of greatest challenge. The G20 leaders gathered for initially in the midst of the 2008 economic crisis; the Marshall Plan was a response to the devastation of the Second World War; the Great Depression gave rise to America’s New Deal. We face our generation’s darkest moment. Bold leadership could turn it in to our greatest triumph. It isn’t too late to act.

