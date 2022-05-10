“Tomorrow, from 12:00, car races will take place in different directions. Organize car races with two or three cars each in the city of Yerevan with loud flags of Artsakh. We must flood the whole city with the flag of Artsakh, the tricolor and Wake up with Lao. We continue to act disobediently. We gather in this square at 16:00. “We have a lot of work to do,” said RA NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan, presenting what to do tomorrow during a rally of the Resistance Movement in France Square.

He then addressed the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia, asked them to transfer their offices and European capitals to the following ․ “The person holding the Prime Minister’s seat can no longer represent the Armenian people and the Republic of Armenia. A political crisis has been created in Armenia, the ongoing developments have formed an unequivocal nationwide demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. This demand is justified. “

He also fired the employees of the state system for participating in the protests. “Do not give a damn about those ministers and governors. They have only a few days left. Join the struggle, նրանց I guarantee all those who have been fired these days from this tribune, they will be restored to that work, something more. ” Referring to the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Ishkhan Saghatelyan said “He said what Nicole and her group say. Their texts are written in the same place. We will send Nikol and Ali to the writer’s lap. “

Tat Tat Harutyunyan