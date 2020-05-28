What a West Virginia man says was a small, joking attempt at voter fraud shows just how closely officials are watching

According to a complaint written by an investigator working for the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, West Virginia, and a mail service for Pendleton County, was joking when he altered poll requests despatched by some individuals on his supply route, altering their occasion affiliations from Democrat to Republican.

The criticism goes on to notice that the native clerk knew the individuals named on the poll requests weren’t Republicans and gave them a name.

The revelation launched an investigation by the West Virginia Election Fraud Task Force, led by assistant US attorneys from the Northern and Southern districts of West Virginia, particular brokers from the FBI and investigators from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, and an tried election fraud cost towards Cooper. US Attorney Bill Powell introduced on the cost on Tuesday.

An affidavit filed with the legal criticism alleges that final month, the Pendleton County clerk obtained “2020 Primary Election COVID-19 Mail-In Absentee Request” kinds from eight voters, the place the voter’s party-ballot request appeared to have been altered. The clerk reported the discovering to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, based on the US lawyer’s workplace, which started an investigation.

That investigation discovered 5 poll requests that had been altered from “Democrat” to “Republican.” On three different requests, the occasion wasn’t modified however the phrase “Republican” was circled along with the checked “Republican” field. Cooper, who was answerable for mail supply within the three cities from which the tampered poll requests had been mailed, admitted to altering among the requests, saying it was a joke, based on the affidavit. CNN has reached out to Cooper and the US Postal Service for remark. It was not instantly clear if Cooper has retained an lawyer and no court docket date had been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon. The crackdown in West Virginia comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly made false claims alleging widespread voter fraud within the US, together with particular allegations that hundreds of thousands of unlawful votes have been solid, and has criticized Democrats in California Michigan and Nevada for his or her push to develop vote-by-mail amid the pandemic. There isn’t any proof of rampant nationwide voter fraud, and quite a few research have instructed that voter fraud is all however nonexistent within the US. But for years, Trump has embraced conspiracy theories about voter fraud. He arrange a presidential fee to analyze the problem, however the panel disbanded with out uncovering any proof to help his claims that hundreds of thousands had voted illegally in 2016, costing him the favored vote. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, a Republican, announced earlier this year that the state would ship each voter absentee-voting purposes for the June 9 main election amid Covid-19-related well being considerations. He mentioned final week that due to investigators’ fast response on this case, the scheme was uncovered early and won’t have an effect on the end result of the election. “Our primary strategy is to deter and prevent election fraud from taking place. I prefer compliance with the law over criminal convictions,” Warner mentioned in a statement announcing the investigation final week. “But those who try to meddle with our elections will be held accountable.”

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand and Daniel Dale contributed to this report.

Source link