‘What a shame’: Armenian GMs slam FIDE for controversial Online Chess Olympiad final – Panorama

Members of the Armenian nationwide chess group have actually highly slammed FIDE after the controversial final of the Online Chess Olympiad, which saw 2 winners.

India and Russia have actually been stated joint winners of the chess competition after 2 Indian gamers lost their web connection throughout the final round, BBC News stated.

An online variation of the Chess Olympiad contest is being held for the very first time this year due to the fact that of coronavirus.

India appealed after 2 of its gamers lost connection to their video games and surrendered on time.

Officials stated these were “unprecedented circumstances”.

Armenia’s chess group withdrew from the competitors following rejection of its appeal over Haik Martirosyan losing a video game due to internet disconnection.

When ball game was 2,5- 2,5, GM Haik Martirosyan lost connection with main platform of the competition chess.com and lost the video game on time. The scenario was draw. Also Haik Martirosyan did not detach from Zoom video call.

The Armenian group thought that the choice is extremely unjust and they can’t play in this sort of competitors and boycotted the 2nd match as gesture of demonstration versus the groundless choice.

“They [FIDE] truly believe that they are the cleverest, most intelligent and the rest simply morons??? EMBARASSMENT on FIDE and their bad and stinky …