‘What a f*cking joke’ – Ibrahimovic blasts Sweden coach for leaving Kulusevski out of starting side

The AC Milan striker took to social media to voice his disappointment in the decision to give the Juventus winger just 20 minutes against France

Zlatan Ibrahimovic slammed Sweden coach Janne Andersson over his team selection in their 1-0 defeat to France on Saturday.

The former Sweden star hit out at the coach’s decision to start Sebastian Larsson ahead of Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski for the UEFA Nations League encounter.

Kulusevski replaced the 35-year-old AIK star for the final 20 minutes and expressed his shock at not being named in the starting XI in a post-match interview.

Ibrahimovic expressed his outrage on Twitter the following day, linking to an article in Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet with the comment: “What a f*cking joke. Further proof. Incompetent people in the wrong positions that suffocate Swedish football.”

Vilket jävla skämt.

Ytterligare ett bevis.

Inkompetenta personer på fel positioner som kväver svensk fotboll. https://t.co/I0RBYZO561 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 6, 2020

Kulusevski spent last season on loan at Parma and scored 10 goals and registered eight assists in 36 Serie A appearances.

Asked after the game, which was his second appearance for the national team, if his substitute appearance was enough to show his quality, he…