What a difference a year makes: Brendon Todd’s chances to win FedExCup are very real

ATLANTA– Even after 18 holes in the blistering heat, Brendon Todd permitted himself a minute to value the turning point.

A year ago today Todd was grinding his method to a tie for 67 th at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship as he recovered his PGA Tour card. By contrast, he started today’s Tour Championship having actually won two times on Tour this season and with an outdoors opportunity to win the Player of the Year Award.

“You know, that would have been a pretty big dream at that point, but I was playing pretty well already at that point,” Todd stated when asked to think about just how much he’s achieved over the last 12 months. “I knew my game was there and I knew that I’ve got the pedigree to play this Tour at a high level. I feel I’m kind of on track for where I want to go.”

Todd stayed in the hunt at East Lake following a second-round 68 on Saturday and was connected for 8th location at 8 under, 5 shots behind Dustin Johnson.

With Todd having actually resided in Atlanta previously in his profession and played college golf at the University of Georgia, simply making it to the Tour Championship is an achievement. Being in the hunt for the FedExCup just makes it that a lot more unique.

“It’s big, ideal? …