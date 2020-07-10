What a damning civil rights audit missed about Facebook

I.

After two years of work, an unbiased civil rights audit of Facebook has become complete. The company have been under pressure from Congress and civil rights groups to attempt such an effort for some time, nevertheless the audit was voluntary on Facebook’s part. And while sometimes these outside consulting projects approach the client with kid gloves, lead auditor Laura Murphy and her team at the law firm Relman Colfax delivered an 89-page assessment of Facebook’s policies around voter suppression, hate speech, algorithmic bias, and content moderation that is measured but usually unsparing.

Auditors took particular exception to Facebook’s decisions to let stand recent posts from President Trump that, in their view, violated the company’s stated policies around voter suppression and incitements to violence. “Facebook’s constrained reading of its policies was both astounding and deeply troubling for the precedents it seemed to set,” the report stated.

In their introductory remarks, Murphy and her team write:

While the audit process has been meaningful, and it has led to some significant improvements in the platform, we now have also watched the company make painful decisions over the last nine months with real world consequences that are serious setbacks for civil rights. […] Unfortunately, in our view Facebook’s way of civil rights remains too reactive and piecemeal. Many in the civil rights community are becoming disheartened, frustrated and angry after years of engagement where they implored the business to do more to advance equality and fight discrimination, while also safeguarding free expression. As the final report is being issued, the frustration directed at Facebook from some quarters are at the highest level seen considering that the company was founded, and certainly considering that the Civil Rights Audit were only available in 2018.”

The audit also catalogs dozens of steps Facebook has brought to better support civil rights: overhauling its ad platform to prohibit various kinds of discrimination; expanding policies against voter suppression and Census information; building a team to study and eliminate bias in artificial intelligence; and agreeing to employ an employee at the vice president level to focus on civil rights work.

It’s clear from the audit that Facebook has taken civil rights a lot more seriously within the last two years than it ever has before, in ways that may be observed through the company; it’s also clear that the authors think that a group of recent policy decisions has significantly undermined progress up to now.

The audit was delivered in the middle of an advertiser boycott spearheaded by civil rights groups in connection with exactly the same Trump posts that upset auditors. Representatives of some of these groups met virtually with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg this week, and sharply criticized them afterward. Here are Kurt Wagner and Naomi Nix in Bloomberg:

“Facebook approached our meeting today like it was nothing more than a PR exercise,” Jessica González, co-chief executive officer of Free Press, a non-profit media advocacy group, said in a statement following the meeting. “I’m deeply disappointed that Facebook still refuses to hold itself accountable to its users, its advertisers and society at large.” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg also met with members of the NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change, who’ve organized a boycott of the company’s advertising services and products in wanting to prompt change. The executives didn’t “commit to a timeline” to remove disinformation and hate speech, Gonzalez said, but rather “delivered the same old talking points to try to placate us without meeting our demands.”

The groups have 10 demands that I’m aware of. What is most striking about them if you ask me is how small a lot of them are. This campaign just isn’t calling for Facebook to consider a home based business model, spin off its acquisitions, or end all algorithmic promotion of groups. Instead it calls for that civil rights executive Facebook plans to employ to be provided with a C-level title instead of vice president; refund advertisers when their ads are observed running alongside hate speech; and to submit to further audits like the one which wrapped up this week. The biggest ask is that Facebook fact-check political ads, that the company has dug in its heels against doing. Otherwise the demands reads like a list of requests that Facebook is already moving toward directionally.

That’s why I trip a little bit within the way these groups are excoriating Facebook here. The level of outrage feels disconnected from the demands. Perhaps this is because they truly are practicing realpolitik — Rashad Robinson, who has helped to organize the ad boycott as the head of civil rights group Color of Change, suggests as much in an interview with Charlie Warzel at the New York Times. Robinson says:

I believe we’re maybe not going to win this fight through policies that Facebook puts set up. Yes, you will find things Facebook could do tinkering on the margins. And, honestly, the only reason I’m at the dining table is because we don’t have the legislative and regulatory levers to pull today. So I’m I need to be there. But the big fixes need those levers.

But from the auditors to the organizers, the refrain is the same: take down those awful Trump posts! The Trump posts are at one’s heart of every thing. The outsiders disagree with a content moderation decision that the CEO made, and the rest is downstream of that.

There is another thought processes about this dilemma.

II.

Facebook is so big that two of its properties, which collectively have hundreds of millions of users between them, were exempted from the audit altogether. Instagram and WhatsApp were deemed outside the scope of the two-year project, as were Facebook’s civil rights dilemmas outside the United States.

It’s true that addressing the auditors’ complaints about the core Facebook app will have civil-rights benefits to Instagram, WhatsApp, and the larger world. But in addition, it seems notable that even a multi-year audit leading to a report that runs to not quite 100 pages can’t even attempt to think about the problem in a holistic way. As in so many other things, Facebook is a problem you can’t get your arms completely around.

When the reckoning over social media platforms began in 2017, it absolutely was often said that Facebook’s proposed solution for every problem identified was “more Facebook”: more employees, more policies, more processes, more product, more features. It seems notable that the civil rights audit, for many its harsh judgments about recent decisions by the business, adopts exactly the same point of view.

The audit calls for the hiring of more people with civil-rights expertise at every level of the business. It suggests various new policies and procedures be placed in place to recognize civil-rights risks and mitigate harms. It proposes trainings and seminars to educate the workforce and a civil rights expert in the space whenever a controversial decision about content is being made. The auditors’ view of Facebook is one where the company looks more or less just like it does today, except by having an extra person in every meeting saying “civil rights.”

That would surely do some good. But it would maybe not make Facebook’s decisions any less consequential, or decrease the chance that a future content moderation decision or product problem stirs up the present amount of outrage. The company could implement every one of the auditors’ suggestions and just about any dilemma would still fall to your choice of one person overseeing the communications of just one.73 billion people daily.

When the internet was smaller and less centralized, we worried less about the awful posts on individual forums. They didn’t travel as far, or land as hard. The forums weren’t plugged into a directory of each and every internet user, and so they cannot recruit new users via a machine-learning system that guessed, accurately, which users might be sympathetic to anti-vaccine views, or white supremacist views, or QAnon.

Facebook didn’t start any of those movements, but an open question could be the degree to which maybe it’s accelerating them. And that’s not a question about policy or enforcement so much as it is about the platform’s underlying dynamics and its particular staggering size. Nor it’s a question that the incoming vice president of civil rights will likely be empowered to ask, no matter how relevant the solution is to the duty at hand.

The great news is that the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee is empowered to ask that question, and plans to. Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear before it, together with his peers at Amazon, Google, and Apple, on July 27th. If the root cause of our troubles with Facebook is to be addressed, it will not be with an audit, however well intentioned. It will be in Congress.

The Ratio

Today in news that may affect public perception of the big tech platforms.

Trending down: Black YouTube creators are questioning why the company booted them off the YouTube Kids app. In recent years, YouTube has come under intense pressure for how it handles young ones content, however, many creators say their channels were removed unfairly. (Mark Bergen and Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg)

Hotspots

Rhode Island has opened up cinemas, restaurants, museums, and daycare centers — not because Governor Gina Raimondo is ignoring the risks of the novel coronavirus, but because she’s actually controlling for them. Raimondo has rolled out an impressive system of testing, tracing, and isolation over the state — and it’s working.

Since April, coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations, and infections have plummeted in American’s smallest state, according to Politico. Nearly a quarter of the state’s population has been tested to date. Raimondo also enlisted the help of US tech businesses to help stop the spread of the illness. Salesforce built a contact tracing app for free, and SurveyMonkey has helped tp monitor peoples’ symptoms.

It’s worth pointing out that many of the initiatives might have — and really should have — been along with the federal government. “If the Trump administration in January had started initially to stockpile [personal protective equipment], get serious about testing, put together a plan, we might have far fewer deaths, far fewer people underemployed, far fewer sick people,” Raimondo said. Luckily for those in Rhode Island, she took on a lot of this alternatively. — Zoe Schiffer

Governing

⭐ Facebook, Google, and Twitter may face a choice between bending to Hong Kong’s new internet law or leaving the region altogether. The tech giants already suspended requests for data from the Hong Kong government following the law was announced Monday night. Here are Jamie Tarabay and Iain Marlow from Bloomberg:

“We are absolutely headed for a showdown, and there are no indications that the Hong Kong government is particularly prepared if Facebook or another company refuses a removal request,” said James Griffiths, a journalist and author of “The Great Firewall: How to Build and Control an Alternative Version of the Internet.” “These companies appear to have realized that there is no compromise they could make that would truly satisfy Beijing or make them seem trustworthy. This could make them more willing to stand up against Chinese censorship in Hong Kong.”

While living without Facebook, Instagram and YouTube is a mundane reality in mainland China, those apps are beloved in Hong Kong. Now US tech giants must cope with an extreme, though maybe not impossible, prospect: Will they need to leave when they refuse to conform to the draconian internet law? (Karen Chiu / Abacus)

Google abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the pandemic. The news underlines the challenges for US tech giants wanting to make it for the reason that market. (Ryan Gallagher and Mark Bergen / Bloomberg)

ByteDance is considering changing TikTok’s corporate structure as it comes under increasing scrutiny in some of its biggest markets like India and the US. The company is discussing creating a new management board for TikTok or establishing a headquarters for the app outside China. (Liza Lin and Shan Li / The Wall Street Journal)

Here’s what it might take to ban TikTok in america, as the Trump administration has lightly threatened to do. The Commerce Department would have to put TikTok on the “entity list” that limits its commercial ties to US businesses, which could force Apple and Google to take TikTok off the app stores. (Adi Robertson / The Verge)

TikTok took down more than 49 million videos from users across the globe for content violations during the 2nd half of 2019. The news comes within the company’s first-ever transparency report, which it released Thursday morning. (Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge)

Facebook shut down pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and Proud Boys, a far-right group Facebook banned under its hate policies. The Trump associate’s personal Instagram account was shut down within the takedown. (Donie O’Sullivan, Marshall Cohen and Katelyn Polantz / CNN)

Amazon will start displaying the business names and addresses of third-party sellers on its US marketplace. The move is meant to generate more transparency in Amazon’s US market and allow it to be easier to contact sellers of counterfeit product. (Eugene Kim / Business Insider)

But: Amazon hasn’t always been great at removing posts of products that are supposed to be banned by its own rules. Unlike Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, Amazon also won’t say how many people review content — as well as whether the company has increased the size of that workforce lately. (Annie Gilbertson / The Markup)

Reddit moderators say the company finally appears to be listening to their calls for help fighting hate and harassment on the platform. The company’s recent go on to crackdown on subreddits for hateful content came as a welcome surprise to those who’ve been advocating for such actions for a long time. (Suhauna Hussain / Los Angeles Times)

Microsoft researcher Josh Benaloh is focusing on voting pc software that could solve the problem of trust in secret-ballot elections. The technology, which relies on a new kind of encryption, could allow ballots to be aggregated, tallied, and verified without the individual votes being forced to be decrypted. (Sue Halpern / The New Yorker)

The UK and Australia launched a joint probe into the controversial facial recognition company Clearview AI. The company claimed to have “scraped” more than 3 billion pictures from social media marketing — that is now area of the regulators’ investigation. (Sam Shead / CNBC)

Zoom is fighting rumors circulating on social media in India that it is Chinese-owned. The misinformation started to spread after the Indian government barred 59 apps owned by Chinese firms last week. (Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed)

Industry

⭐ Every major TikTok collective is pursuing a potential reality show. And as the recent drama between Hype House and Sway House seems like a natural fit for TELEVISION, it’s unclear whether the industry will bite. Here’s New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz:

“We’d have a hard time selling a show about these TikTokers doing their videos for TikTok, or getting deals with advertisers,” Ms. Pizzi said. “We’re more interested in their lifestyle and how they interact with each other, what the relationships are like between the different people in the house.” Disparate management and representation is also a problem. In some houses, each influencer has their own split up management team and sometimes different agents. “Even just for a pitch it’s an enormous amount of legal work. You have to put every single person under contract,” Ms. Pizzi said.

Microsoft launched “Together Mode” for Teams — a project it’s been working on considering that the pandemic began. It’s made to create virtual live avatars of you and your colleagues to help people better build relationships meetings. (Tom Warren / The Verge)

WhatsApp Business is expanding the reach and use of QR codes to let customers easily connect with businesses on the platform. It’s also giving businesses a series of stickers to start “we’re open for business” campaigns. (Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch)

The leaders of the activist organization Sleeping Giants are splitting up over a dispute centered on titles, credit, and equality. Nandini Jammi said she’s leaving the organization because was not being treated being an equal by her cofounder, Matt Rivitz. Sleeping Giants is, among other things, a vocal Facebook antagonist. (Megha Rajagopalan / BuzzFeed)

The Zoom shirt is the breakout garment of quarantine season. It’s a top, an average of kept on the rear of the computer chair or a hanger nearby, that you can pop on in the moments before your video meeting. (Joel Stein / The New York Times)

Things to do

Stuff to occupy you online throughout the quarantine.

Watch Baited. Ziwe Fumudoh’s incredible series of interviews in which she tries to have mostly white people to say racist things is the funniest thing I’ve seen in months. (The videos are notably haphazardly organized, but click a handful of them here and YouTube will start showing you the others in your feed.)

Read Big Technology. The new newsletter from former BuzzFeed reporter Alex Kantrowitz just released its first edition.

