What 59? Harold Varner III on His Opening 62 at Wyndham Championship: ‘Wish I’d Thought About It’

Harold Varner III didn’t even understand Thursday that he was a couple of birdies far from golf’s magic number.

Eight under par as he headed to his 16 th hole of the day, Varner stated he was so fascinated in the round that he didn’t understand he needed to birdie the last 3 holes at par-70 Sedgefield Country Club to break 60.

“Dang, I wish I would have,” he stated later. “I didn’t think about it at all. Just trying to birdie every hole. You can go get it out here, obviously, with the scores, so I just knew that, you know, the gas pedal is on the right.”

Good putting took Varner III (62) low on Day 1 at Wyndham

Varner rather made par on each of the last 3 holes to shoot 62, the very best rating amongst the early beginners. The Wyndham is constantly an unique week for Varner, who matured in Gastonia, North Carolina, approximately 2 hours from Greensboro, despite the fact that his home town fans aren’t permitted on- website today as part of the Tour’s COVID-19 procedures.

Varner stated he’s never ever shot 59 in the past– never ever even had a chance on the last while having fun with pals– however stated a 62 Thursday “will do.”

