WGC: Rickie Fowler two behind Brendon Todd, Brooks Koepka slips four back | Golf News

Rickie Fowler produced a strong surface to get within two shots of leader Brendon Todd at the midway phase of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Fowler birdied the last two holes to card a 67 and close on 9 under, however Todd will begin the weekend as the guy to capture as he fired a 65, while overnight-leader Brooks Koepka slipped into a tie for 3rd after having a hard time over the 2nd half of his round.

Brendon Todd leads after rounds of 64 and 65

Todd continued to improve his track record as one of the most constant fairway finders on the PGA Tour, and after dropping just one shot in his first-round 64, he went bogey-free on day two while making 5 birdies, the emphasize being an excellent 50- foot putt at the brief 14 th which dropped for a perk two.

“I just focused all on speed,” statedTodd “It happened to just drift right there in the middle of the hole. Bonus birdie there, but that’s what you’ve got to do to win golf tournaments sometimes and that’s how you shoot low rounds.”

Fowler had actually matched Todd’s 64 on the first day, and the popular American likewise commemorated a long birdie putt on the 8th hole, which topped a run of 3 in a row as he raced to 10 under par.

But simply as Fowler appeared in total control, a bad tee chance at the par-three 11 th discovered the water threat and caused a double-bogey 5, although he steadied himself with a strong run of pars prior to knocking a sweet method to 3 feet at the 17 th and transforming for birdie.

Fowler then ended up in design with another not likely birdie from outdoors 40 feet, and he stated: “It’s been good to see some putts enter, and these greens have to do with as excellent as they get. It’s been good to sort of have them remain on the softer side and make it really playable when you’re driving in the fairway.

“This golf course can get pretty interesting if it stays dry and firms up. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to get that this week with the storms we had and what we may see today, tomorrow. I would like to see it dry up if it can.”

Fowler ended up birdie-birdie for a 67

Koepka matched his career-best round with his opening 62, and the protecting champ got an early birdie at the 11 th – his second – although he missed out on a handful of great chances to extend his lead as his putting stopped working to measure up to the requirements of the first day.

He did get another birdie putt to drop at 18, however his momentum was hindered on the 2nd green when, after a cool pitch to 3 feet, his par putt lipped out and he likewise missed out on the return prior to he lastly got it right at the 3rd time of asking, and his 6th shot on the par-four

Koepka balance out a bogey at the 5th with a welcome birdie at 6, however a pulled drive near Bryson DeChambeau’s “anthill” tree at the seventh caused another dropped shot, and he rejected two exceptional chances on each of the last two greens as he remained at 7 under.

Brooks Koepka went from two in front to four behind

“I just putted badly,” he stated. “It wasn’t really anything other than that. Felt stress-free other than just missing some short ones. On the back nine they felt good, they were just missing, and on the front they just weren’t good putts. I’m just pleased I hit it well. It’s fine, I’ll be just fine. I wouldn’t worry. I’ve got 36 holes to go, man, I ain’t worried.”

Koepka shares 3rd location with previous BMW PGA champ Byeong- hun An (65) and Chez Reavie (67), while Matt Fitzpatrick stormed into the leading 6 with an exceptional 64 which included a pitch-in for an early eagle at the 3rd, simply one bogey and 5 birdies, consisting of two of the last 3 holes.

Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, shaved 7 shots off his frustrating, opening 73 and handled to get under the card for the competition, however brand-new world No 1 Jon Rahm toppled to four over par after a 74.

McIlroy required 16 holes to discover a birdie on Thursday, however he delighted in an even more uplifting start to his 2nd round as he birdied the 3rd, 4th and 5th, and another at the 10 th transported him into red numbers prior to a scrappy 13 th hole cost him his only bogey of the day.

But he reacted with a great pitch-and-putt for birdie at the long 16 th and two excellent closing pars kept him at one under together with Tommy Fleetwood, who supplied among the highlights of the round when he holed out from simply over 100 lawns for an ending up birdie at the 18 th after his drive plugged in a bunker.