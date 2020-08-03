WGC-FedEx St. Jude purse: Justin Thomas banks over $1.8 million

Justin Thomas won his 13 th PGA Tour occasion at the WGC-FedExSt JudeInvitational Here are the cash prize and FedExCup point breakdowns for Thomas and remainder of the gamers at the no-cut occasion at TPC Southwind.
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Justin Thomas
55000
1,820,00 0.00
T2
Daniel Berger
19250
695,00 0.00
T2
Brooks Koepka
19250
695,00 0.00
T2
Tom Lewis
19250
695,00 0.00
T2
Phil Mickelson
19250
695,00 0.00
T6
Jason Day
8716
268,33334
T6
Xander Schauffele
8716
268,33334
T6
Matthew Fitzpatrick
8716
268,33333
T6
Shane Lowry
8716
268,33333
T6
Louis Oosthuizen
8716
268,33333
T6
Chez Reavie
8716
268,33333
T12
Dustin Johnson
6533
166,66667
T12
Webb Simpson
6533
166,66667
T12
Byeong Hun An
6533
166,66666
T15
Abraham Ancer
5520
131,40000
T15
Rickie Fowler
5520
131,40000
T15
Ryan Palmer
5520
131,40000
T15
Scottie Scheffler
5520
131,40000
T15
Brendon Todd
5520
131,40000
T20
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
–
106,20000
T20
Joel Dahmen
4646
106,20000
T20
Hideki Matsuyama
4646
106,20000
T20
Collin Morikawa
|< p.