WGC-FedEx St. Jude purse: Justin Thomas banks over $1.8 million

Justin Thomas won his 13 th PGA Tour occasion at the WGC-FedExSt JudeInvitational Here are the cash prize and FedExCup point breakdowns for Thomas and remainder of the gamers at the no-cut occasion at TPC Southwind.

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Justin Thomas

55000

1,820,00 0.00

T2

Daniel Berger

19250

695,00 0.00

T2

Brooks Koepka

19250

695,00 0.00

T2

Tom Lewis

19250

695,00 0.00

T2

Phil Mickelson

19250

695,00 0.00

T6

Jason Day

8716

268,33334

T6

Xander Schauffele

8716

268,33334

T6

Matthew Fitzpatrick

8716

268,33333

T6

Shane Lowry

8716

268,33333

T6

Louis Oosthuizen

8716

268,33333

T6

Chez Reavie

8716

268,33333

T12

Dustin Johnson

6533

166,66667

T12

Webb Simpson

6533

166,66667

T12

Byeong Hun An

6533

166,66666

T15

Abraham Ancer

5520

131,40000

T15

Rickie Fowler

5520

131,40000

T15

Ryan Palmer

5520

131,40000

T15

Scottie Scheffler

5520

131,40000

T15

Brendon Todd

5520

131,40000

T20

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

106,20000

T20

Joel Dahmen

4646

106,20000

T20

Hideki Matsuyama

4646

106,20000

T20

Collin Morikawa

