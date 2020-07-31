WGC: Brooks Koepka fires 62 to lead, but forlorn Rory McIlroy is 11 shots worse | Golf News





Brooks Koepka leads after an impressive 62

Brooks Koepka roared back to form and matched his career-best round to open a two-shot lead at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Koepka has only had one top-10 finish in 10 starts either side of the coronavirus shutdown this year and it has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances, but some hard graft with his coaching team several days ago reaped rewards as he fired a nine-birdie 62.

The defending champion made nine birdies on day one

Rickie Fowler, who has also struggled for form in recent weeks, was another to shine on day one at TPC Southwind, starting with a 64 that was combined by Brendon Todd, but Rory McIlroy is languishing close to the bottom in the leaderboard following a 73 which could have been worse had he or she not birdied two of their last 3 holes.

But although it took McIlroy 16 slots to produce a birdie, there was no this kind of problems for Koepka as he birdied the first 4, capped with a 25-foot putt on the 4th green, as well as hit again from their only mistake of the circular at the 7th with 3 more birdies over the subsequent four slots.

Further gains from 13 in addition to 16 elevated the protecting champion free from Fowler in addition to Todd in addition to into the overall lead, as well as credited their hard work together with Pete Cowen and Claude Harmon and also the input coming from renowned adding coach, Phil Kenyon, recent addition to their backroom group.

“Pete is obviously one of the best coaches ever in my opinion,” stated Koepka, who not caused Cowen face-to-face since The Players Championship back in March. “I believe with Pete, it’s a lot more psychological. He’ll beat me personally down, explaine to me I can’t make a move, he’ll get on me very good and I appreciate that when somebody tells me Constantly do something.

“And it’s nice to finally figure some things out with Claude. And then this week starting working with Phil Kenyon on the putting, so it’s nice to see those results and all the changes we’ve made come through.”

Fowler put in a few work on the particular mental element of his online game with Jon Tiller this past weekend, and that also paid back as he carded an excellent 64 blighted just by a concluding bogey.

Rickie Fowler is tied with regard to second within Memphis

The globe No 32 holed a couple of lengthy putts for early on birdies around the 12th in addition to 13th, in addition to another coming from just inside of 20 ft at the 6th was their sixth acquire of the circular before he or she added the seventh having a delightful chip-in for an about three at the quick eighth.

But the pulled push at the final led to a bogey and fallen him in to a share associated with second together with Todd, together with South Korea’s Sung Kang one additional back upon five beneath in addition to Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas getting off to nice depends on rounds associated with 66.

Bryson DeChambeau had a weird conversation having a rules recognized over exactly what constituted becoming endangered by simply an fell as he exposed with a 67 along with the loves of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia in addition to rising Norwegian star Viktor Hovland.

Rory McIlroy contains a torrid time and is 11 shots off the business lead

Open champion Shane Lowry in addition to former ALL OF US Open champ Graeme McDowell both loved late bird runs to join a huge group upon two beneath, while ” new world ” No just one Jon Rahm needed the birdie in the final gap to make your money back for the day.

But you he dethroned at the particular top of the rankings appeared short of self-confidence and vitality in the early stages associated with his circular, McIlroy approaching short in addition to finding drinking water at the quick 11th – his second – although he did hole from just inside 25 feet to rescue a bogey.

McIlroy then turned a half:decent birdie chance into a three-putt bogey at the 14th, and three wayward tee shots led to three consecutive bogeys on the front nine before he at least finished the day on a positive note, making his first birdie at seven and finding another from outside 20 feet at the last, although that merely got him within 11 strokes of the leader.

Due to the threat of bad weather on Friday, 2nd round tee times have been brought forward. Live coverage will now start four hours earlier than scheduled – 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.