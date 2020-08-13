WeWork secures $1.1bn loan from SoftBank

SoftBank has actually accepted provide $1.1 bn to WeWork after investing more than $10 bn in the lossmaking residential or commercial property group, according to a memo sent out by WeWork’s primary monetary officer to staff members on Thursday.

WeWork has actually not yet tapped the $1.1 bn funding, which has actually been structured as a senior protected financial obligation, according to 2 individuals informed on the matter.

The brand-new loan would assist the business deal with big money outflows in the 2nd quarter, Kimberly Ross, the business’s financing chief, composed.

WeWork burnt through $671 m throughout the 3 months to the end of June, up almost 40 percent from the quarter prior to. The figure consisted of $116 m in payments for reorganizing expenses such severance.