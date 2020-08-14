WeWork gets new $1.1 billion commitment from SoftBank, cuts burn rate By Reuters

©Reuters An indication is seen above the entryway to the WeWork home offices in Manhattan, New York



By Herbert Lash

New York City (Reuters) – The owner of money-losing shared workplace company WeWork informed staff members on Thursday it has actually slashed its money burn rate nearly in half from completion of in 2015 and got a $1.1 billion commitment in new funding from bulk owner SoftBank Group Corp.

The business stated in an email to staff members that its second-quarter outcomes reveal the coronavirus pandemic has actually harmed service however its monetary position stays strong.

“Our early efforts to become a more streamlined, cash-conscious organization puts us in a better position to adapt quickly, navigate new realities and deliver our future business objectives,” stated Kimberly Ross, primary monetary officer of WeWork, in the e-mail seen by Reuters.

Revenue in the quarter reached $882 million, a 9% boost from a year previously, Ross stated. WeWork in the very first quarter reported earnings of $1.1 billion, the very first time it had actually surpassed 9 figures, and its money burn was $482 million.

WeWork has $4.1 billion in money and unfunded money dedications, consisting of the $1.1 billion in new funding, Ross stated. WeWork in July suggested it anticipated to be capital favorable in 2021, …