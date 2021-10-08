We've reached the 'Red Covid' phase of the pandemic
The effort to vaccinate America against Covid-19 has now become so politically divided that a state’s political affiliation can generally predict vaccination rates. Data shows traditionally blue states are succeeding in curbing the virus while red-leaning states are continuing to feel the detrimental effects of vaccine hesitancy. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how the partisan rhetoric over vaccines has threatened America’s effort to eliminate Covid-19.

