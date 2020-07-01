Wetherspoons unveils sneeze screens and social-distanced seating before chain reopens pubs on July 4

If there is something which plenty of Britons have missed during lockdown, it is the joy of a pint at our local pub.

But Wetherspoons fans will undoubtedly be able to benefit from the delights of a cheap tipple once again when 750 of the pub chain’s outlets re-open on July 4.

However, to prevent the spread of coronavirus the chain has installed sneeze screens and socially-distanced seating and deployed staff to rigorously clean tables.

Staff were pictured at the Mossy Well pub in Muswell Hill, North London, on Wednesday while they prepared the venue for the first clients in significantly more than three months.

The till area has been encased with perspex screens, hand sanitising stations have been installed and partitions have been set up between seating areas.

One female staff member was seen wiping down tables as well as the bar area.

The preparations come following the Prime Minister gave the go-ahead a week ago for pubs and bars to re-open on ‘Super Saturday’ provided that they do something to protect staff and clients from the bug.

Boris Johnson said establishments will also need to keep an archive of drinkers so they can be contacted if someone with the virus was in the venue.

Wetherspoons’ chairman Tim Martin welcomed the move and said 750 would open across England, while ones in other UK remain closed.

Mr Martin said: ‘We are extremely pleased that pubs are reopening on July 4 after having a long hiatus.

‘We are going to discuss the precise Government proposals with this pub managers and staff before we comment further on the facts.’

Wetherspoons customers use one entrance with another exit door where possible when they reopen.

Entry and exit will be marked out by floor stickers and/or barriers and door security will monitor the numbers entering and leaving to prevent overcrowding.

Screens are also put up between seating areas to enforce social distancing

Wetherspoons have also provided disposable menus for returning customers

All of its pubs will have screens at the tills and there is likewise screens to produce seating areas where it’s not possible to separate your lives the tables by two metres.

Wetherspoon staff will get gloves, masks and protective eyewear, but it just isn’t mandatory to allow them to wear them unless the Government says so.

Employees will also have their temperatures taken on arrival for his or her shifts.

Workers will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and when ordered by the app they will be sent to the dining table on a tray.

Each pub will have at the very least ten or even more hand sanitiser stations and customers should use them on arrival and multiple times during their visit.

One member of staff will soon be dedicated to sanitising surfaces.

The drinks menu will stay the same but food will soon be pared straight back and items should be ordered via the state JD Wetherspoon app when possible.

Tills will be open and may take cash. The pubs will give you sachets – ketchup, mayonnaise, salt pepper etc – rather than inside their usual condiment bottles.

But some customers have said they’ll boycott the organization due to the way Mr Martin treated his staff through the lockdown.

The businessman had told his 43,000 workers they could get yourself a job at a supermarket and they’d not be paid before the Government’s furlough scheme kicked in.

But the outspoken Brexiteer, 65, U-turned after pressure from a huge public backlash.

Staff have embarked on a mammoth cleaning regimen ahead of the get back of clients on July 4

Seating areas may also be being separated by protective screens

A quantity of social media users – who tweeted #NeverSpoons – in the pipeline to avoid the cheap watering hole.

One man wrote on Twitter: ‘Boycotting Weatherspoons isn’t about Brexit/Remain its about having respect for your fellow person.

‘Tim Martin wanted to bin off his workforce, suggesting they should get jobs at Tesco.

‘Public pressure force him to furlough them. #NeverSpoons support a locally owned bar alternatively.’

A woman posted: ‘It can open up whenever it likes, I’m never going to a Wetherspoons again. #NeverSpoons.’

Another wrote: ‘With some pubs opening soon I might implore everybody to be very safe & BOYCOTT WETHERSPOONS!

‘No one needs to search for a pub defectively enough to pay there profit Tipsy Tim’s nasty establishments!’

One put: ‘Wouldn’t it be hilarious if, on 4th July most of the (former) staff say: ”F*ck off, Tim Martin, all of us are at Tesco now and we prefer it”.’

And yet another added: ‘Support local bars and pubs when they in the course of time open. Support living wage employers.

It is hoped that the coronavirus illness rate will remain under control after pubs and bars reopen

Britons have experienced to go without visiting pubs and bars for more than three months

‘I know the inexpensive booze is tempting, but have a difficult think about where your money goes. #wetherspoons #neverspoons.’

But some social media marketing users stated it would be the workforce that might be hardest hit by any boycott.

One woman wrote: ‘You realise by boycotting spoons you’re putting those same people underemployed.

‘What Tim did was not on, however that he did not sack us. After the backlash we have all been paid our wages. If you want to boycott that’s fine but you are not doing anybody any favours.’

Another added: ‘Boycotting Wetherspoons is going to do nowhere near as much good as starting your local and (safely) passing the staff union leaflets.

‘If you want to improve Spoons, help empower the workers. Martin can withstand a boycott, he cannot withstand the only real boycotts that work: strikes.’

Pub owners have warned customers to only arrive if they have pre-booked a table as bosses prepare to reopen after being shut for more than 90 days.

Revellers will be asked to register before having a glass or two at their local under plans to limit the spread of Covid-19 as England’s hospitality industry reopens.

They were closed within efforts to manage the spread of coronavirus. Pictured: An employee member at the Mossy Well cleans the screens between tables

The Prime Minister told the Commons that customers will soon be allowed back to pubs while they reopen for the first time since closing on March 20 just before lockdown.

Some pubs already have almost all their tables reserved on the opening day – dubbed ‘Super Saturday’ – with staff flourished furlough to greatly help cope with bookings.

And politicians are required to go on a PR blitz around the country to encourage people to come back to pubs that may reopen with social distancing measures in position.

It has been suggested some Ministers may possibly go to the pub for a PR stunt, with a Government official saying: ‘There’s a job to be done to encourage individuals to go out.’

Meanwhile car parks and hotel grounds could be changed into temporary beer gardens to greatly help with social distancing by encouraging drinkers outside.

New laws due to be introduced to Parliament this Thursday allows pubs to show their ‘spaces inside out’ this summer, the Daily Telegraph reported.

One source said: ‘At the moment, you (pubs) need to specify in the plan for the licence what your location is selling and serving alcohol. Beer gardens tend to be licensed already but car parks aren’t.

‘You may have little courtyards that would be normally used for storage, car parks or land that you don’t normally license. Lots of hotels could have huge gardens but wont have a patio licence.’

Mr Johnson told the Commons yesterday restaurants and pubs will soon be allowed to reopen from July 4.

He said: ‘I can tell the House that individuals will also reopen restaurants and pubs. All hospitality indoors will be restricted to table service and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact.

‘We will ask businesses to greatly help NHS Test and Trace respond to any nearby outbreaks by collecting contact details from customers as happens far away and we shall work with the sector to create this manageable.’

The Prime Minister also said the two-metre rule will soon be reduced to ‘one metre-plus’ from July 4.

He told the Commons: ‘Given the significant fall in the prevalence of the virus we are able to change the two-metre social distancing rule from July 4.’

He continued: ‘Where you are able to keep two metres apart, people should. But where it is not, we shall advise individuals to keep a social distance of one metre-plus, meaning they ought to remain one metre apart while taking mitigations to lessen the risk of transmission.’

Mr Johnson added: ‘I know this rule efficiently makes life impossible for large areas of our economy even without other restrictions, for example it prevents all but a fraction of our hospitality industry from operating.’

Pub and hospitality bosses cheered the Government’s proposals to allow clients through their doors again on July 4 as ‘a welcome relief’.

But on Sunday, it emerged that thousands of pubs may never reopen regardless of the lifting of restrictions.

One in ten landlords said that social distancing measures – even paid down to a metre – would mean a cut in capacity and profits.

This can lead to permanent closures, with small pubs set to be hardest hit.

According to the British Institute of Innkeeping, affected pubs do not have room enough to keep their customers apart.

Any pub that does reopen will also face the extra cost of ensuring social distancing is followed, which could mean hiring more staff.

They would also they need to make sure sufficient PPE can be acquired for all workers.

To try and stop some pubs from having to close their doors forever, the boss of the British Institute of Innkeeping has called on the federal government to give them extra furlough money, cash grants and VAT tax breaks.

He told The Sun on Sunday: ‘For almost all, opening with a limited capacity means they’ll be trading baffled.’

Some have warned that developers may now swoop in, converting pubs into other businesses or flats.

Greg Mulholland, chairman of the British Pub Confederation, said: ‘The usual vultures are circling, seeking to make money from turning them into other activities, against the wishes of local communities.’