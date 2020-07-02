Wetherspoons is getting rid of 15 pubs when the chain reopens

Wetherspoon is axing 15 branches before reopening its 750 pubs from the three-month coronavirus lockdown this weekend on ‘Super Saturday’.

The branches across Britain were set up for sale last April and the chain has now confirmed they will remain on the market – but nevertheless open on Saturday.

The pubs, which include 14 Wetherspoons branches and one of the company’s Lloyds bars, will continue steadily to trade until a buyer can be found.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus at all its pubs, the chain has installed sneeze screens and socially-distanced seating and deployed staff to rigorously clean tables.

Staff were pictured at the Mossy Well pub in Muswell Hill, North London, yesterday as they prepared the venue for its first customers in more than 3 months.

Wetherspoons fans will soon be in a position to enjoy the delights of a cheap tipple once again when 750 of the pub chain’s outlets re-open on July 4. Staff were pictured at the Mossy Well pub in Muswell Hill, North London, on Wednesday while they prepared the venue because of its first clients in significantly more than three months

The till area has been encased with perspex screens, hand sanitising stations have been installed and partitions have been set up between seating areas

The till area has been encased with perspex screens, hand sanitising stations have been installed and partitions have been set up between seating areas.

One female staff member was seen wiping down tables as well as the bar area.

Which Wetherspoon pubs are up for sale? Brun Lea (Lloyds), Burnley, Lancashire

Vulcan, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire

Time Piece, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Bourtree, Hawick, Scottish Borders

Last Plantagenet, Leicester, East Midlands

Queens Hotel, Newport, Wales

Isaac Merritt, Paignton, Devon

The Cross Keys, Peebles, Scottish Borders

St George’s Hall, Redfield, Bristol

Pennsylvanian, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire

Rhinoceros, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Butler’s Bell, Stafford, Staffordshire

Friar Penketh, Warrington, Cheshire

Dee Hotel, West Kirkby, Merseyside

Alexander Bain, Wick, Caithness

The preparations come after the Prime Minister gave the go-ahead a week ago for pubs and bars to re-open on ‘Super Saturday’ so long as they do something to protect staff and clients from the bug.

Boris Johnson said establishments will also need to keep accurate documentation of drinkers so they can be contacted if someone with the virus was in the venue.

Wetherspoons’ chairman Tim Martin welcomed the move and said 750 would open across England, while ones in the rest of the UK remain closed.

Mr Martin said: ‘We are extremely pleased that pubs are reopening on July 4 following a long hiatus.

‘We are going to discuss the precise Government proposals with our pub managers and staff before we comment further on the details.’

Wetherspoons customers uses one entrance with another exit door where possible when they reopen.

Entry and exit will undoubtedly be marked out by floor stickers and/or barriers and door security will monitor the numbers entering and leaving to avoid overcrowding.

All of its pubs will have screens at the tills and there is likewise screens to produce seating areas where it is extremely hard to separate the tables by two metres.

Wetherspoon staff are certain to get gloves, masks and protective eyewear, however it is maybe not mandatory to allow them to wear them unless the Government says so.

Employees will also have their temperatures taken on arrival because of their shifts.

Workers will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and when ordered by the app they’ll certainly be delivered to the table on a tray.

Each pub may have at least ten or more hand sanitiser stations and clients should utilize them on arrival and multiple times throughout their visit.

One member of staff will be focused on sanitising surfaces.

Screens are also put up between seating areas to enforce social distancing

One female staff member was seen wiping down tables as well as the bar area

Wetherspoons have provided disposable menus for returning customers

Wetherspoons customers uses one entrance with another exit door where possible when they reopen

Entry and exit will be marked out by floor stickers and/or barriers and door security will monitor the numbers entering and leaving to prevent overcrowding

Large perspex screens have already been put up to safeguard staff while they serve customers

The drinks menu will remain the same but food will undoubtedly be pared straight back and items should be ordered via the official JD Wetherspoon app if possible.

Tills will undoubtedly be open and will take cash. The pubs will provide sachets – ketchup, mayonnaise, salt pepper an such like – instead of in their usual condiment bottles.

But some clients have said they will boycott the company due to the way Mr Martin treated his staff during the lockdown.

The businessman had told his 43,000 workers they could get yourself a job at a supermarket and they wouldn’t be paid until the Government’s furlough scheme kicked in.

But the outspoken Brexiteer, 65, U-turned after pressure from a huge public backlash.

Staff have embarked on a mammoth cleaning regimen ahead of the reunite of clients on July 4

Seating areas will also be being separated by protective screens

A number of social networking users – who tweeted #NeverSpoons – planned in order to avoid the low priced watering hole.

One man wrote on Twitter: ‘Boycotting Weatherspoons isn’t about Brexit/Remain its about having respect for the fellow person.

‘Tim Martin desired to bin off his workforce, suggesting they need to get jobs at Tesco.

‘Public pressure force him to furlough them. #NeverSpoons support a locally owned bar instead.’

A woman posted: ‘It can open whenever it likes, I’m never likely to a Wetherspoons again. #NeverSpoons.’

Another wrote: ‘With some pubs opening soon I would implore everyone to be very safe & BOYCOTT WETHERSPOONS!

‘No one must go to a pub badly enough to spend there money in Tipsy Tim’s nasty establishments!’

One put: ‘Wouldn’t it be hilarious if, on 4th July all the (former) staff say: ”F*ck off, Tim Martin, we are all at Tesco now and we prefer it”.’

And yet another added: ‘Support local bars and pubs when they eventually open. Support living wage employers.

It is hoped that the coronavirus infection rate will stay in order after pubs and bars reopen

Britons have had to go without visiting pubs and bars for significantly more than three months

‘I know the cheap booze is tempting, but have a hard consider where your cash is going. #wetherspoons #neverspoons.’

But some social networking users stated it would be the workforce that could be hardest hit by any boycott.

One woman wrote: ‘You realise by boycotting spoons you’re putting those same people out of work.

‘What Tim did was not on, however that he did not sack us. After the backlash we have all been paid our wages. If you want to boycott that’s fine but you are not doing anybody any favours.’

Another added: ‘Boycotting Wetherspoons is going to do nowhere near as much good as starting your local and (safely) passing the staff union leaflets.

‘If you want to improve Spoons, help empower the workers. Martin can withstand a boycott, he can not withstand the only boycotts that work: strikes.’

Pub owners have warned clients to only turn up should they have pre-booked a dining table as bosses prepare to reopen after being shut for significantly more than three months.

Revellers will undoubtedly be asked to join up before having a drink at their local under plans to limit the spread of Covid-19 as England’s hospitality industry reopens.

They were closed as part of efforts to manage the spread of coronavirus. Pictured: An employee member at the Mossy Well cleans the screens between tables

The Prime Minister told the Commons that customers will undoubtedly be allowed back in pubs while they reopen for the very first time since closing on March 20 right before lockdown.

Some pubs already have almost all their tables reserved on the opening day – dubbed ‘Super Saturday’ – with staff flourished furlough to simply help cope with bookings.

And politicians are required to go on a PR blitz around the country to encourage visitors to return to pubs which will reopen with social distancing measures in place.

It has been suggested some Ministers might head to the pub for a PR stunt, with a Government official saying: ‘There’s a job to be done to encourage visitors to go out.’

Meanwhile car parks and hotel grounds could be became temporary beer gardens to simply help with social distancing by encouraging drinkers outside.

New laws due to be introduced to Parliament this Thursday allows pubs to show their ‘spaces inside out’ this summer, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Some customers have said they’ll boycott the company as a result of the way Mr Martin treated his staff throughout the lockdown

One source said: ‘At the moment, you (pubs) need to specify in the policy for your licence where you are attempting to sell and serving alcohol. Beer gardens are generally licensed already but car parks are not.

‘You could have little courtyards that could be normally employed for storage, car parks or land you don’t normally license. A lot of hotels may have huge gardens but wont have a backyard licence.’

Mr Johnson told the Commons yesterday restaurants and pubs will undoubtedly be allowed to reopen from July 4.

He said: ‘I can tell the House that individuals will also reopen restaurants and pubs. All hospitality indoors will be restricted to table service and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact.

‘We will ask businesses to simply help NHS Test and Trace respond to any nearby outbreaks by collecting contact details from customers as happens far away and we will use the sector to make this manageable.’

The Prime Minister also said the two-metre rule will be paid off to ‘one metre-plus’ from July 4.

He told the Commons: ‘Given the significant fall in the prevalence of the virus we are able to change the two-metre social distancing rule from July 4.’

He continued: ‘Where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should. But where it is not, we shall advise visitors to keep a social distance of one metre-plus, meaning they should remain one metre apart while taking mitigations to reduce the risk of transmission.’

Mr Johnson added: ‘I know this rule effortlessly makes life impossible for large parts of our economy even without other restrictions, as an example it prevents all but a fraction of our hospitality industry from operating.’

Pub and hospitality bosses cheered the Government’s proposals allowing customers through their doors again on July 4 as ‘a welcome relief’.

But on Sunday, it emerged that thousands of pubs may never reopen despite the lifting of restrictions.

One in ten landlords said that social distancing measures – even reduced to a metre – means a cut in capacity and profits.

This could lead to permanent closures, with small pubs set to be hardest hit.

According to the British Institute of Innkeeping, affected pubs don’t have enough room to help keep their clients apart.

Any pub that does reopen may also face the extra cost of ensuring social distancing is followed, which could mean hiring more staff.

They would also they need to make sure sufficient PPE is available for all workers.

To try to stop some pubs from having to close their doors forever, the boss of the British Institute of Innkeeping has called on the government to offer them extra furlough money, cash grants and VAT tax breaks.

He told The Sun on Sunday: ‘For the majority, opening with a limited capacity means they’ll certainly be trading confused.’

Some have warned that developers may now swoop in, converting pubs into other businesses or flats.

Greg Mulholland, chairman of the British Pub Confederation, said: ‘The usual vultures are circling, seeking to make money from turning them into other activities, against the wishes of local communities.’