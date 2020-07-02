Westworld showrunners are creating a Fallout show for Amazon

Amazon is making a new Fallout TV series based on the popular post-apocalyptic RPG games from Bethesda.

There are virtually no precisely the project, except that it’ll be an Amazon Prime original produced by Kilter Films. A report from The Hollywood Reporter adds that the project is coming from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan as part of their overall cope with Amazon. Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks’ James Altman may also serve as executive producers on the project, that is still in the development stages.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game number of all time,” Joy and Nolan said in a statement to THR. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”