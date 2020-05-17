Westworld actor Vincent Cassel says Marvel and DC movies are ‘for kids’

Westworld actor Vincent Cassel has actually rejected Marvel and DC movies as simply “for kids”.

The celebrity that plays trillionaire Engerraund Serac in Westworld and is likewise popular for duties in French arthouse movies such as La Haine, stated he is not thinking about seeing superhero movies.

Speaking in a brand-new meeting with Inverse, Cassel stated: “Honestly, these are not movie movies I watch anymore. When they came up with the technology and the fact that suddenly Iron Man or Spider-Man could look real and not tacky in the special effects, I was interested. Then, it became normal.”

He proceeded: “I was a large follower of the comics at the time when I was a child. Nowadays, I assume these are movies for children, actually. And despite the fact that I still have a component of me that’s a child, I would certainly claim no. I would not view it …





“Maybe if you had a fantastic bad guy and it’s finished with by someone that’s actually smart and talented sufficient to provide it a spin so it does not appear like a motion picture for children, after that possibly I would certainly do it.

“But otherwise, no. The few approaches that I had, I felt like it would have been a long time commitment for something that I wouldn’t even watch to the end.”

Cassel’s remarks are available in the wake of Martin Scorsese comparing Marvel movies to an amusement park, which triggered a significant discussion in the movie sector.