Wests Tigers’ Benji Marshall quarantined after kissing reporter on cheek | Rugby League News





Benji Marshall embraced a reporter as he arrived for coaching

New Zealand rugby league worldwide Benji Marshall was quarantined from his Wests Tigers team-mates on Wednesday for breaching social distancing protocols by kissing a reporter.

The halfback fell foul of the National Rugby League’s strict biosecurity guidelines when he greeted a tv reporter with a kiss on the cheek after arriving for coaching at St Luke’s Park in Sydney.

Marshall, who was controversially dropped on Tuesday for Saturday’s match in opposition to Canberra, will stay at residence for the subsequent 24 hours.

“Marshall was involved in a social distancing incident with an accredited reporter, which was immediately reported to the NRL as per guidelines,” the membership mentioned in an announcement.

“Under these pointers, Marshall will stay at residence tomorrow, which is a scheduled time off for Wests Tigers NRL squad, whereas the reporter undergoes a COVID-19 check.

“Assuming a negative result is returned, no further action will be required by Marshall or Wests Tigers.”

Seven Network’s Michelle Bishop, the reporter concerned, tweeted: “Just goes to show you, we can all get caught up in life and forget what kind of world we are living in at the moment. Off to be tested.”

Marshall won’t be allowed to return to the membership till Bishop’s check result’s confirmed, the NRL mentioned.

After a 10-week pause as a result of coronavirus outbreak, the NRL resumed in late-May with groups and gamers banned from mixing with folks exterior their golf equipment, households and households to cut back the chance of infections.

Sydney aspect Canterbury have been handed a $17,500 suspended advantageous final week after a former participant visited coaching and shook arms with squad members.