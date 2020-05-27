Westover High holds ‘drive-thru’ diploma ceremony | Features

ALBANY — The coronavirus could have removed Class of 2020 graduates’ magical moment of having their names called in a facility filled with their and their fellow grads’ family and friends, but that did not cease Westover High School officials from committing their graduates a distinctive send-off.
Vehicles backed up for many blocks Monday dawn, as Westover’s Class of ‘20 was afforded the opportunity to drive through the school’s parking lot, have their names announced since they — many followed by relatives — celebrated Memorial Day using a exceptional graduation ceremony. WHS Principal William Chunn, dressed in complete graduation regalia, such as corona-preventing mask and gloves — that left the long-time secretary perspiration from the blazing mid-morning sunlight — received pupils’ diplomas from staff members, who worked quickly and efficiently to find each individual student’s coveted “piece of paper,” and handed it through vehicle windows to grinning seniors.
Lining the route were parents and supporters, many of them holding signs of congratulations for individual graduates and the class in general.
“We wanted to do something to make graduation as special as possible for this group of seniors,” Chunn said in between bestowing diplomas. “These seniors earned it.”
The parents and friends who lined the path driven by the graduates cheered as each name was called and cheered again when the diploma for each was bestowed by Chunn.
“The kids were so disappointed not to get to walk for their diplomas,” Sally Dugger, a Westover teacher whose son was among the graduates, said as she sat with a sign of congratulations. “They were all looking forward to that special moment, but it just didn’t happen. This, though, gives them some of the special meaning that graduation usually brings to students.”
Westover had 304 seniors who qualified to receive their diplomas, most among the 739 in the Dougherty County School System who were a part of the Class of ’20. The system held a digital graduation ceremony for many seniors Saturday, including seniors in Westover, Dougherty and Monroe high schools. )