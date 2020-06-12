Westmoreland County community going ham over mysterious neighborhood pig

It’s not unusual to spot a couple of farm animals while driving along Spring Street in Yukon, but an unexpected guest has made a few appearances this week.Marsha Tomay first spotted the animal early in the day this week. At first, she said she was not sure what it was.”I hurried up and ran back into the house, because I thought it was a small bear,” Tomay said. “It was a big, large, black pig.”Tomay said the big pig stayed in her yard for a bit, and took off. Neighbors also reported seeing the pig over the next day or two. The concern now is that no one knows where the pig came from.”I thought it was friendly and wanted to be around people,” Tomay said.Tomay posted pictures on Facebook and word quickly spread through the neighborhood.”If I ever do see it, I’m definitely going to try and snap a picture of it,” Erica Dix said.Whether the pig is someone’s pet or escaped from the local farm is still a mystery, and neighbors are hoping the hog has the capacity to make it’s way home soon.

