Westminster Abbey will reopen to visitors on Saturday after coronavirus forced its longest closure since the Queen’s coronation not quite 70 years back.

The royal church in central London has been shut for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steeped in greater than a thousand years of history, the gothic Abbey has been at the forefront of major royal ceremonies for generation after generation.

The last time it was closed for this kind of length was for five months in 1953 each time a colossal bank of tiered seats was added for more than 8,000 guests at Elizabeth’s II coronation ceremony.

The Lady Chapel in Westminster Abbey, because it is to reopen to visitors on Saturday after its longest closure since the Queen’s coronation not quite 70 years ago

Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953

The Queen as Princess Elizabeth wed the Duke of Edinburgh in the historic surrounds, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married there in 2011.

Diana, Princess of Wales’s funeral took place at the Abbey and it is the ultimate resting host to 17 monarchs – one of them Charles II and Elizabeth I.

Visit England has awarded the Abbey its Good to Go official kite mark in recognition of its high standards of protection through cleanliness and social distancing.

It will initially be open to visitors on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings, with a small number of timed-entry tickets available solely through advance booking online.

A spokeswoman for the Abbey said: ‘The reunite of visitors is vital for future years of the Abbey, because it is entirely self-funding, receiving no support from the Church, State or Crown.’

It opened for private prayer on June 15 and began public worship again on July 5 .

It now holds 22 services weekly, but is limiting the size of congregations to maintain social distancing.

The Abbey has been the coronation church since 1066, and the Queen’s was the 38th.

Ahead of Elizabeth II’s ceremony in June 1953, the nave was closed from December 1 1952, and the whole Abbey for five months from January 1 1953.

It was shut so as to build the huge bank of tiered seats needed to accommodate over 8,000 guests, and to assemble a substantial pavilion outside.

It was also closed for around per week before William and Kate’s wedding to allow the BBC to prepare their equipment for the live broadcast and for the couple’s final preparations.