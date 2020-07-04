Westland brothers complete viral challenge, help their community through free lawn mowing

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — An on the web Good Samaritan challenge that’s gone viral prompted two Westland brothers to offer free lawn mowing to those who can’t easily do it themselves.

Now, the nationwide challenge’s organizer is headed to metro Detroit to recognize their efforts.

16-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Hunter have mowed 51 lawns for free since April. It’s a job most people hate, especially in the summer heat; but Sam loves it. So when his parents told him about the “50 Yard Challenge,” it had been a no-brainer.

“We get the feeling that we’re helping those who really can’t help themselves,” that he said.

Rodney Smith, Jr. created the process. He’s the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service in Alabama.

“Back in 2015, I came across an elderly man outside mowing his lawn. It appeared as if he was struggling, therefore i pulled over and helped him out. That night I decided I’ve start mowing free lawns for seniors, disabled, single parents, and veterans in Huntsville, Alabama,” Smith told 7 Action News.

Two brothers from Westland mowed 51 lawns since April FREE OF CHARGE. They’re offering help to the elderly, individuals with disabilities, veterans, or anybody who may require some help. It’s all part of the #50YardChallenge, taking place round the country @wxyzdetroit 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cd0DDMxIYW — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzWXYZ) July 3, 2020

He turned his good deed in to a non-profit, and challenges teenagers around the country through social media marketing to mow 50 lawns in their community for individuals who need some help— and also to do it, for free. They get prizes along the way, and when they hit 50 lawns, Rodney hits the road; he’s making his way to Michigan Friday to provide Hunter and Sam not just a thanks but a lawn mower, weed wacker and blower.

Sam and Hunter’s parents follow Rodney on social media, and put the phrase out that the boys were in.

It didn’t take a long time before they were getting requests.

“A lot of neighbors actually were advocating for neighbors that they had, that they knew that couldn’t do it. So it was great to start to see the amount of community that arrived. The boys have actually made what we think are going to be long-lasting relationships with some of these that don’t have contact with the exterior world,” their mom Keri told 7 Action News.

Fifty other young ones from round the country have completed the process, and about 1,000 are in the procedure of doing it now.

“It’s just great. Especially when things kind of hit, a lot those activities they weren’t able to do anymore. We couldn’t play baseball, we couldn’t venture out to school, we couldn’t have activities to actually do,” said their dad, Kyle.

They may be helping others, nevertheless they boys said they’re getting something important out of the work too.

“It’s heartwarming. We just get to meet nice individuals who just… that actually want to have connections with other folks that just can’t really go anywhere,” said 13-year-old Hunter.

“They appreciate what we do,” Sam told 7 Action News. “I’ll have those people as friends for good and ever.”