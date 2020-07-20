Westinghouse 40 inch Roku Full HD LED Smart TV



Price: $229.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 01:57:00 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Westinghouse Roku TV Full High Definition offers an unequaled entertainment experience that fits your lifestyle.



Watch exactly what you want, how you want when you want it. Stream top free or paid programming services like Disney +, Apple TV +, Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, PBS, DisneyNOW, and YouTube. Thousands of more channels for sports, news, and major music services, like Pandora, iHeartRadio and Sirius XM are available.

Full High Definition

Image resolution with unparalleled quality and clarity. Double the image resolution of traditional HD televisions.

Endless Entertainment

Stream what you love, including free TV, live news, sports, and 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free and paid channels.

Voice Search & Control

Get to your entertainment even faster and voice control your streaming on the free Roku Mobile App! Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant devices.

Dolby Audio

Provides crystal-clear audio with improved dialogue and enhanced loudness for a fuller audio mix.

All your entertainment in one place!

Start streaming your favorite shows, access your cable box, game console, or antenna, and discover new things to watch—all from the Roku home screen.

Easy Setup

With an easy guided setup, it’s simple to start streaming or watch TV with cable, satellite, or HDTV antenna.

Built-in Wi-Fi

Dual-band, dual antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi.

Automatic Software Updates

Get the newest features and latest channels without even thinking about it.

Screen Size

49.5″

42.5″

42.5″

39.5″

31.5′

Display Type

4K UHD

4K UHD

FHD

FHD

HD

Resolution

2160p

2160p

1080p

1080p

720p

HDR

✓

✓

Contrast Ratio

4000:1

4000:1

1000:1

1000:1

1000:1

Ehternet

✓

✓

HDMI

3 (2.0)

3 (2.0)

3 (1.4)

3 (1.4)

3 (1.4)

VESA (mm)

200 x 200

200 x 200

200 x 200

200 x 200

200 x 100

Product Size (WxHxD) With Stand

44.22” x 27.91” x 10.38”

38.03” x 24.37” x 8.76”

38.03” x 24.37” x 8.76”

35.47″ x 22.32″ x 7.87″

28.93” x 18.68” x 7.08”

Product Weight With Stand (lbs)

40.26

16.94

16.94

13.86

7.92

Full High Definition (FHD) television lets you enjoy your entertainment with reduced motion-blur and a crisp picture

Experience the power of fast search with Voice Control or Keyboard using your Free Roku Mobile App. Simply voice command your device to find your favorite comedy show or list all action movies

Share your videos, music and photos from your smartphone with the Roku Mobile App directly to your TV

Built-in Dual-band Wi-Fi for fast streaming and Dolby Audio for optimal surround sound system.