Westinghouse 19 inch 720p 60Hz LED HD TV



Price: $109.99

(as of Jul 19,2020 21:51:59 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The Westinghouse WD19HN1108 LED HDTV features a sleek and slim look in a perfect size for a dorm room, kitchen or office. The display offers a bright, crisp and vivid full HD picture perfect for watching TV gaming or even as a computer display. Watch movies in HD, surf the web, connect to your PC. It’s the versatile TV you need in small spaces.

Screen Size

18.5″

42.5″

31.5″

24″

23.6″

39.5″

Display Type

HD

4K UHD

HD

HD

HD

FHD

Resolution

720p

2160p

720p

720p

720p

1080p

HDR

✓

HDMI

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

USB

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Smart TV

✓

✓

✓

VESA (mm)

75 x 75

200 x 200

200 x 100

200 x 100

200 x 100

200 x 200

Product Size (WxHxD) With Stand

17.32” x 10.42” x 6.32”

38.03” x 24.37” x 8.76”

28.93” x 18.68” x 7.08”

21.62” x 14.11” x 5.94”

21.62” x 14.11” x 5.94”

35.47″ x 22.32″ x 7.87″

Product Weight With Stand (lbs)

2.93

11.02

7.92

5.07

5.07

13.86

Sleek and slim look in a perfect size for a dorm room, kitchen or office.

Offers a bright, crisp and vivid full HD picture perfect for watching sports, movies, shows or playing on your gaming console.

This model is equipped with all the connectivities required to use your favorite streaming device! Offers HDMI, USB, VGA, Digital TV Tuner connectivity

Built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.