Westinghouse 19 inch 720p 60Hz LED HD TV

Product Description
The Westinghouse WD19HN1108 LED HDTV features a sleek and slim look in a perfect size for a dorm room, kitchen or office. The display offers a bright, crisp and vivid full HD picture perfect for watching TV gaming or even as a computer display. Watch movies in HD, surf the web, connect to your PC. It’s the versatile TV you need in small spaces.
Screen Size
18.5″
42.5″
31.5″
24″
23.6″
39.5″
Display Type
HD
4K UHD
HD
HD
HD
FHD
Resolution
720p
2160p
720p
720p
720p
1080p
HDR
✓
HDMI
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
USB
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Smart TV
✓
✓
✓
VESA (mm)
75 x 75
200 x 200
200 x 100
200 x 100
200 x 100
200 x 200
Product Size (WxHxD) With Stand
17.32” x 10.42” x 6.32”
38.03” x 24.37” x 8.76”
28.93” x 18.68” x 7.08”
21.62” x 14.11” x 5.94”
21.62” x 14.11” x 5.94”
35.47″ x 22.32″ x 7.87″
Product Weight With Stand (lbs)
2.93
11.02
7.92
5.07
5.07
13.86
Sleek and slim look in a perfect size for a dorm room, kitchen or office.
Offers a bright, crisp and vivid full HD picture perfect for watching sports, movies, shows or playing on your gaming console.
This model is equipped with all the connectivities required to use your favorite streaming device! Offers HDMI, USB, VGA, Digital TV Tuner connectivity
Built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.