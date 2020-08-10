Western Union explores acquisitions | Financial Times

Western Union, among the biggest digital platforms for cash motion worldwide, is preparing to utilize chances occurring from the coronavirus crisis to purchase weaker competitors, according to its president.

“I am pretty active on the M&A front,” Hikmet Ersek stated in an interview. “Our financial position is much better than any competitors. We have a good cash flow position even through Covid-19, and some competitors struggle.”

Second- quarter revenues launched recently revealed Western Union had $1.2 bn of money on its balance sheet at the end ofJune Pre- tax revenues for the quarter was available in at $193 m, down 74 percent year on year. This was partially due to the coronavirus crisis and likewise due to the fact that the 2nd quarter of 2019 consisted of a huge gain on a possession sale.

Mr Ersek decreased to talk about June reports of a potential bid by Denver, Colorado- based Western Union for competing MoneyGram however stated any future offers would need to provide expense synergies and fit with its digital method.

Developing online tools to take on digital gamers such as Revolut and Remitly assisted Western Union to include its second-quarter income fall to 17 percent, even as the pandemic drove individuals far from its physical websites– in post workplaces, stores and organisation centres throughout the world– and struck …