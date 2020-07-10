Western Sydney school teacher arrested over student sexual assault allegations

A female school teacher has been arrested over allegations a 14-year-old student was sexually assaulted in a car and on / off school premises.

The 23-year-old woman was arrested at a Greenacre home, in western Sydney, at 7am on Friday.

The teenage student was allegedly assaulted on and off school property over the course of monthly, though it has not been confirmed if the student was a pupil of the feminine teacher.

Police launched an investigation early in the day this week before descending on the suburban home.

A female school teacher has been arrested over allegations a 14-year-old student was sexually assaulted in a car

Officers were filmed escorting the woman out from the premises before seizing a vehicle and electronic devices

Detective acting superintendent Michael Haddow described the alleged crimes as ‘abhorrent’

Officers were filmed escorting the girl out of the premises before seizing a car, phone and computer.

Police will investigate whether the pair had been in communication.

Detective acting superintendent Michael Haddow described the so-called crime as ‘abhorrent’.

‘This is really a very quick response we have drawn in relation to this matter, very serious allegations,’ that he told reporters.

‘Ultimately, the teachers have a substantial responsibility, there is a significant power shift between a teacher and a student, and suddenly the quantity of trust that people put in our teachers, and certainly the allegation ahead of the courts certainly are a significant breach of that trust.’

The teacher was taken to Bankstown Police Station where she actually is expected to be charged later this afternoon.

The NSW Department of Education said in a statement it was aware of an alleged incident involving an employee member.

‘The safety and well-being of students is the number 1 priority of the department.

‘The department understands an so-called incident involving an employee.

‘As police are investigating this matter, it is not befitting us to comment currently.’

The teacher was taken fully to Bankstown Police Station where she is likely to be charged later this afternoon