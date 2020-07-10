Western Sydney school teacher arrested over allegations of student sexual assault

A female school teacher has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old student.

The 23-year-old woman was arrested at a Greenacre home, in western Sydney, at 7am on Friday.

Police had launched an investigation earlier in the day this week into allegations a teenage student was sexually assaulted.

The teacher was taken fully to Bankstown Police Station where she is likely to be charged

They seized an automobile and computer from your home following the arrest.

