Western Sydney school teacher arrested over allegations of student sexual assault

Female school teacher, 23, is arrested after allegedly abusing a 14-year-old boy at school
- Female teacher arrested over allegations of sexual assault of school student
- The 23-year-old woman was working at a school in Western Sydney
- Police launched investigation into so-called sexual assault of 14-year-old boy
- They arrested the lady at a Greenacre home and seized electronic devices
A female school teacher has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old student.
The 23-year-old woman was arrested at a Greenacre home, in western Sydney, at 7am on Friday.
Police had launched an investigation earlier in the day this week into allegations a teenage student was sexually assaulted.
They seized an automobile and computer from your home following the arrest.
The teacher was taken to Bankstown Police Station where she’s expected to be charged.
