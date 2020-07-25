Western Force 0-24 Brumbies: Brumbies take control of Super Rugby AU | Rugby Union News



















3:51



The Brumbies continued their unbeaten start to Super Rugby AU by beating the Western Force 24 -0

The Brumbies continued their unbeaten start to Super Rugby AU by beating the Western Force 24 -0

The Brumbies took control of Super Rugby AU with a medical 24 -0 win over the Western Force on Saturday for a 3rd succeeding triumph that moved them to the top of the table.

Tom Wright, Irae Simone, Will Miller and Connal McInerney all scored pursues the Brumbies to take them to 14 points, 3 ahead of the Reds in the domestic competitors.

The Perth- based Force, who were welcomed back into the competitors after being discarded from Super Rugby following the 2017 season, were competitive throughout however stay winless after 3 video games of the 12- week competitors.

Irae Simone seeks to assault for the Brumbies

The Brumbies, who required a late shot to beat the Waratahs recently, did not make the very same error and leapt out to an early 12 -0 lead following long-range shots for winger Wright and inside centre Simone.

Fly- half Bayley Kuenzle was just able to transform Simone’s attempt and the match then ended up being something of a tussle as the Force tried to recuperate from the early problems.

Henry Taefu attempts to stimulate something for the Force

They had 3 efforts at scoring from assaulting lineouts, however the Brumbies had the ability to stop them whenever.

The Force, nevertheless, were likewise able to keep the Brumbies at bay for the rest of the very first half and the Canberra- based side entered into halftime with their 12 -0 lead.

Scott Sio brings difficult for the Brumbies

The Brumbies duplicated the pattern of the very first half when flanker Will Miller scored in the corner simply 3 minutes into the 2nd half to extend the benefit to 19 -0.

Despite managing much of the area and belongings it took them up until the 66 th minute prior to they drove McInerney over – from an assaulting lineout drive – and after that kept the Force out for the last 15 minutes.