Western Digital’s fast 500GB NVMe SSD is down to its lowest price

There’s a good deal happening on Western Digital’s WD_Black SN750 NVMe M.2 drive with 500GB of storage. It usually floats around $80, but it’s $63 right now at Amazon, B&H Photo, and even at Western Digital’s online store. 500GB is admittedly not a lot of storage, but if you’re in a pinch for something fast and don’t require a bunch of extra space, this is worth checking out.

It’s an M.2 2280 form factor drive, so make sure your PC’s motherboard is compatible. Alternatively, stuff it into a USB-C enclosure and make it into a fast portable drive.

Another PC-related deal comes from Newegg (via The Inventory), where you can get Intel’s 9th Gen, eight-core Core i9-9900K processor (base clock of 3.6GHz and turbo clock of 5GHz) for $370 when you use the offer code GAMERDAYS49 at checkout. The lowest price recorded at Amazon is $420, but it’s currently sitting at $400 at Newegg. This processor fits in motherboards that support LGA 1151 processors, and it’s worth noting that it doesn’t include a cooling fan so you’ll need to supply your own.

The $30 discount is great, but what makes this an especially good deal is the processor comes with a download code for the Marvel’s Avengers that releases on September 4th, so you…