Western Australian conservationist in Esperance under fire over South Africa game hunt photos

A big game shooter who proudly posed with the dead carcasses of giraffes, elephants and rhinos has been hired to be a local government conservationist.

Jewell Crossberg was recently appointed acting district manager of the Western Australian Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions in Esperance, on the state’s south coast.

A Facebook album titled ‘business and pleasure’ has surfaced showing Mr Crossberg standing over dead giraffes, rhinos and zebras he’s shot at South African game reserve in 2010.

A state government conservationist has come under fire after images showed him armed and posing with dead animals (pictured, Jewell Crossberg with a dead elephant)

In one photo, Mr Crossberg kneels down close to the corpse of a giraffe with a rifle in one hand.

The head of the dead animal rests over his knee while Mr Crossberg smiles for the camera.

Mr Crossberg is also seen posing with a dead zebra in one photo, and grinning behind a felled elephant in a different one.

The album has since sparked outrage and calls have now been made for Mr Crossberg to be taken from his role in the conservation department.

Mr Crossberg will soon be acting because the Parks and Wildlife manager in Esperance where he can be responsible for taking care of the wildlife and natural assets in the district.

Though an online petition has required him to be taken from the position.

‘A man for sees [sic] no issue with hunting jeopardized and threatened species shouldn’t be in a task protecting Australia’s native plants and creatures, as that he clearly lacks the judgement to do so, regardless of the photos being taken at a South African Hunting lodge, where such hunts are legal,’ the petition reads.

The petition quotes a letter from concerned citizens of Esperance, calling for immediate action against Mr Crossberg.

‘We the citizens of Esperance are very concerned with the recent appointment of Jewell Crossberg,’ the letter reads.

‘We think the director Jason Foster has made a very bad judgement call.

‘We are so disappointed to see Mr Crossberg just isn’t a true conservationist and really should not be in a posture of this standing.’

The department said in a statement Mr Crossberg had gone by way of a competitive recruitment process and that it had been committed to wildlife conservation.

‘The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions is committed to wildlife conservation and ensuring world’s best animal welfare methods.

‘Jewell Crossberg experienced a competitive recruitment process and demonstrated he had the right skills for the acting district manager role.’

Mr Crossberg has since deleted his Facebook page.