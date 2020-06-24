West Virginia University football coach Vic Koenning placed on leave

“We will not tolerate any kind of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs.
“Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes.”
Michael Fragale, a spokesman for the university’s athletic department, told CNN in an email that Koenning “does not have a statement at this time.”
“I have family members that are actually mentally ill and for him to say that hurt me because it was an action we could fix,” Martin wrote.
Martin tweeted other allegations of inappropriate comments by Koenning regarding religion, politics and the recent protests that have rocked the country.
“We need a change in our program,” Martin tweeted.
During a posture meeting last season, Koenning was discussing President Donald Trump and how that he should "build the wall and keep Hispanics out the country," Martin said, adding that there was a Hispanic