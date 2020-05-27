West Virginia mail carrier charged in voter fraud case

A mail carrier in Pendleton County was charged in link with the alleged misuse of absentee voter asks, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell and Secretary of State Mac Warner declared.

Attorney General Morrisey’s Office stated in a media release which Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, was charged with trying to defraud the inhabitants of West Virginia of a fair election. ) An affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint states Cooper fraudulently shifted eight absentee ballot asks in Pendleton County, where the complaint states that he fraudulently altered the party association on five from Democrat into Republican.

“Manipulating one’s absentee ballot or application is not a laughing matter – it’s a federal offense,” Morrisey said. “We must protect the integrity of the ballot box, and this demonstrates the aggressive action we will take to do so. It is more important now than ever for voters to watch for unexplained or suspicious marks and/or any other irregularity with their ballot. If something looks suspicious, let us know right away.

According to the affidavit, Cooper accessed the ballot requests through his employment as a mail carrier. He was responsible for mail delivery in the three towns the tampered request were mailed — Onego, Riverton and Franklin.

The affidavit says Cooper admitted to altering some of the requests.

The alterations were caught by an elections officials in the Pendleton County Courthouse, according to the press release. The official reported it to the state’s Election Fraud Task Force.

Secretary of State Warner noted the alertness and quick reaction by Pendleton County election officials.

“We want everybody to be tuned to the increased chances for fraud,” said Warner. “Voting absentee makes it simple to vote, but raises chances for irregularities and fraud to happen. If you see something, say something”